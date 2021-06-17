By Adeola Badru

Heavy security presence as Seyi Makinde visits Iwo Road

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, has condemned the violence unleashed on traders and passersby in Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, allegedly attributed to the boys of chairman of the Park Management System, PMS, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi aka “Auxiliary” which resulted in the death of one person named Rahman Azeez (Jago) on Wednesday night.

The party said the condemnable act, “reminded residents of the state the trademark of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP government of Governor Seyi Makinde since assumption of office on May 29, 2019.”

APC, in a statement issued and made available to Vanguard by the party’s caretaker Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, stated that Governor Makinde when he visited Igangan after the massacre of June 6, admitted that his government failed to provide adequate security for residents of the state.

The statement reads: “The orgy of violence unleashed on the innocent traders and passersby in Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, on Wednesday 16th of June 2021 is not only condemnable but in all honesty reminds us all of the trademarks of PDP government of Engr Seyi Makinde since assumption of office on the 29th of May 2019.

“The people of Oyo State are again reminded of the promise of Gov Seyi Makinde when he visited Igangan after the bloody mayhem of Sunday 6th June 2021, just 10 days ago that, that would be the end of a security breach in Oyo State, after which he admitted that his government failed, which unfortunately somersaulted within ten days.”

“However, between the Igangan mayhem of 6th June 2021 and the Iwo Road, Ibadan fatal hitch of 16th Jun 2021, there has been daily occurrences of violence upon violence within Ibadan metropolis, which is further confirming that the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde is not prepared for governance, the daily security challenges have exposed his unpreparedness.”

“Furthermore, as in the past security breaches, the notorious Governor Seyi Makinde’s created Park Managers Outfit were seriously fingered in the latest mayhem and it is essential that we remind Gov Seyi Makinde, once again, to put politics aside and embrace good governance, at least for once.”

“Moreover, the youths that are daily and systematically suffering from the lackadaisical attitude of Gov Seyi Makinde to the security of Oyo State are the backbone of the development of any society, imagine the anger and the despondency of the youth which forced them to carry the victims and casualties to the office of Gov Seyi Makinde, which the figures are not yet to be ascertained.”

“Unfortunately, the eye witnesses account indicted the Àmotekun security outfit as just toothless as ordinary passersby because they were just seen watching helplessly while the orgy of violence and mayhem was on, which perhaps is confirming the fear of the populace that the Àmotekun outfit has recruited wrong personnel for an ulterior motive.”

“Finally, for any state to attract serious investors, the effectiveness of security of lives and property is the prerequisite of the magnetic attraction, which were the German floor of any government, as witnessed in the last Government of Sen Abiola Ajimobi which endeared foreign direct investors to Oyo State then.”

“As stakeholders in the affairs of Oyo State, we are once again advising Gov Seyi Makinde to brace up and rejig the security architecture of Oyo State by convening a security summit, so that the gains recorded between 2011 and 2019 would not be eroded just like that,” APC said.

