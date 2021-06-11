Italy celebrate a goal against Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020

By Emmanuel Okogba

Italy brushed aside Turkey in the first game of the postponed Euro 2020 to give the European power house an early lead in group A.

Italy qualified for the competition without a loss and dominated their rivals for most part of the game, helping themselves to three unreplied goals.

An unfortunate Merih Demirah own goal against the run of play, joined by stikes from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne earned Roberto Mancini’s side all three points in a group they are expected to top. It was also the biggest scoring opener of a European Championship finals.

Turkey’s attempt to attack in the second half was their undoing as they fell apart after an uninspiring goalless first half.

Turkey, the youngest side in the competition, managed by 2002 world cup third-place winning coach, Şenol Güneş finished the game without a single shot on target and will now turn their attention to their next game against a Gareth Bale led Wales.

Vanguard News Nigeria