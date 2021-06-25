•We’re after killer, terrorist herdsmen

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, replied Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, that the group is not against the North, but rather, against terrorist herdsmen terrorizing the South East.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said that anybody or group alleging that IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, are after or against Northerners is being mischievous and spreading falsehood.

IPOB said that ESN is a child of necessity, created for the defence of Biafra’s ancestral land against terrorists and killer herdsmen wreaking havoc across the communities.

IPOB’s statement read in part: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the latest claims by Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, that IPOB, and Eastern Security Network, ESN, were killing Northerners. There is no iota of truth in such mischievous and fallacious claim.

“In case the self-acclaimed Islamic cleric has forgotten, may we remind him that neither IPOB nor ESN is a terrorist organization or killers like bandits and herdsmen. Spilling of blood is never part of our mandate.

“ESN is a child of necessity created for the defence of our ancestral land against terrorists and killer herdsmen wreaking havoc across our communities. ESN is only defending our hapless mothers and sisters who have been raped, maimed and attacked without any justification by Fulani herdsmen.

“Since December 2020 when ESN was set up by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, those vampires have been on the run because of the heat from our gallant operatives across Biafran forests. For Sheikh Gumi who never gave a hoot while killer herdsmen rampaged our communities to try to twist the fact is not only mischievous but an act of terror itself.

“No Northerner in any part of Biafra land can prove that he/she has at any time been attacked by IPOB or ESN. We are only chasing terrorists and bandits behind killings and kidnapping for ransom out of our land.

“Gumi should be ashamed that an Islamic cleric as he claims to be has suddenly become a mouthpiece for bandits and terrorists. That Gumi has special interest in bandits and terrorists is an indication that he is a terrorist and has never shown any empathy to their victims .

“Why is Gumi always advocating for terrorists and negotiating with them but never advanced the cause of victims of terror? What does Sheikh Gunmi have in common with bandits and terrorists?

“Gumi only wants to blackmail IPOB and ESN with his fabricated propaganda that we are attacking Northerners so as to provide more justification for his Fulani terrorists security agencies in Nigerian security uniforms to come after our innocent people as they are currently doing.

“This terror sympathizer wants to lessen the heat on his boys by instigating the security agencies against us. Can you see why Sheikh Gumi should be arrested for investigations and interrogations?

“We want to put the world on notice that Sheikh Gumi is the main sponsor of banditry and terrorism in Nigeria. He should be made to face the consequences of his actions. For holding talks with terrorists and championing their cause, he has a case to answer in the atrocities being committed.

“However, we promise Gumi and his likes that no amount of distraction will make us back down on our resolve to restore Biafra and defend our ancestral land against invasion by Fulani jihadists. We are formidable and we won’t give up on this mandate. ESN will not allow any person occupy our forests again.”