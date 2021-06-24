By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Thursday, commended the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, PPMC for coming with the online purchasing of petroleum products online, saying the development will facilitate easy determination of actual product consumption in the country.

IPMAN in a statement by its National President, Engr. Sanusi Fari noted that the strategy would help the government plan effectively for the oil and gas sector in the years ahead.

This is even as the association pledged it’s readiness to partner with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in its effort “at curbing transborder smuggling of petroleum products.”

The statement further read: “We are supporting the federal government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC on her efforts in curbing the trans border smuggling of Petroleum Products. Our members are ready to partner and cooperate with security agencies toward eradication of smuggling of petroleum products across our borders.

“My administration can boast of a good working relationship with the leadership of the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG.

“This working relationship can always yield positive result if harnessed by the federal government to curb smuggling.”

Engr. Fari dismissed speculations of factions in the association noting that by virtue of the Supreme Court ruling of December 14, 2018, the association is one indivisible body committed to the good of the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

“I want to reaffirm that IPMAN under my leadership is not factionalized. I remain the national president of IPMAN by virtue of a Supreme Court judgment of 14th December, 2018 that recognized the 1997 IPMAN Constitution and the instrumentality of automatic succession to the Presidency of IPMAN as interpreted by the Federal High Court, Calabar on February, 21st, 2019.

“I call on all government and security agencies to ignore any person laying claims to the office as all the units and zones of IPMAN in the entire country are under my supervision.

“I can authoritatively confirm that my members nationwide have been complying with their renewal of bulk purchase agreement they entered with PPMC.

“I am therefore calling for closer cooperation with all government authorities to enable the populace to continue to enjoy constant availability of petroleum products,” the statement further read.

