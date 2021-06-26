



By Prisca Sam-Duru

In an effort to assist women wear the right lingerie for confidence and

healthy living, a company, Intimately Mine…Loving My Body, with six of its brands, were at the weekend, unveiled to the delight of guests.

During the event held both virtually and at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, CEO/Founder, Intimately Mine, Mrs Aderonke Olamilokun disclosed that her passion to assist women make the best choice of lingerie was ignited a few years ago after a trip to the United States of America.

Her experience during the trip, she said, led to the creation of her brand. “It was in a particular city, Atlanta Georgia that a tour round a company’s facility, got me inspired. I wanted to create a brand of my own with a stellar product and that gave birth to what we are here for today- the unveiling of Intimately Mine lingerie…Loving My Body”.

According to Mrs Olamilokun, she saw the need to educate women on how to wear bra correctly, after discovering statistics showing that eighty percent of women are going around with the wrong bra size of which she used to be one of them.”As a teenager, I struggled to get my own bra and didn’t even know that I was wearing the wrong bra, so I decided to help women”, she noted.

The health implications of wearing the wrong bra, also informed her decision to educate women on wearing the right bra size. Many women in Nigeria today, are oblivious of any health implications of not wearing the correct bra, she pointed out, stressing that “It comes with back and chest aches and or serious migraine. These are tips we wish to lecture women about for a healthy living”.

Through research, Intimately Mine has been able to discover a better and modern method of creating appropriate lingerie while putting each client’s body structure into consideration. On this note, Olamilokun explained that there’s a modern method of fitting the bra called FBS, Fit By Sight, which she said is more appropriate than measuring with tape.

Her company also uses the bra calculator for women who wish to reach them online while clients desiring a personalised fitting, will have to book for consultation online. She further explained that the personalised fitting method works well especially with regard to meeting up with the body changes of women at different stages of life; particularly the changes that occur due to child bearing.

With more emphasis on quality products rather than quantity, the Intimately Mine boss revealed she ensures that the production processes of her bras are closely monitored.

The event featured five young and beautiful models who showcased the bras on runway, to the excitement of guests. The brands unveiled where five out of six; Ajoke(a limited edition), Akanke, Anike, Adunni, Asake and Agbeke.

Wondering why the bras are given Nigerian identities, Mrs Olamilokun explained that: “I’m a proud Nigerian. For the fact that I went abroad to source these things, does not mean that I’ll forget my root. I still wanted the brands to reflect my heritage, so I refused picking foreign names for the bras but rather mine. So anywhere in the world, where Ajoke for instance is mentioned, if they Google it, they will discover it is actually a Nigerian name. So, it goes to show that I’m proud of my roots”.