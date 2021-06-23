Ayo Ademokoya

The city of Akure was agog today when the crème de la creme in the quiet town of Akure celebrated the 2021 International Day of the Widow by having a special programme aimed at alleviating the plight of widows by putting a smile on their face through a charity organisation called Heart for widows International held at the Royal Bird Hotels, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State.

The programme which has the Deji of Akure, His Imperial Majesty, King Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Adelusi ably represented by senior High Chief Aro of Akure Kingdom accompanied by some chiefs from the palace, Erelu of Akure, Ondo State government functionaries took their time off to celebrate a hundred widows present at the event.

Speaking at the event, the founder, international organisation of the duo of Prince Adetayo Adesida and Mrs Britt Schulze Adesida opening and welcome address took time to enumerate the various achievement of the foundation since its inception in 2014 when the project started in far-away India and in 2017 started like a joke in Nigeria.

“I was taking a walk in a city called Hyderabad, India when I met a woman who was homeless and apparently had no hope. It quickly dawns on me that I have a mission to fill the vacuum of ameliorating the suffering of every woman whose par-adventure had lost their husband and life became unbearable for them after discovering the deplorable plight of that Indian woman,” said Mrs Adesida Britts.

“God has been so faithful to the point that we are able to establish this foundation in the USA, The Netherlands, Germany, India, Nigeria, Tanzania and Bulgaria.

“God has been able to help spread our tentacles to some countries in Africa as well where we have been able to reach out to the widows in, Rwanda, Kenya, Lesotho, Seychelles, Uganda to mention but few and we thank God that we did not only give widows fishes to survive on but also teach them how to fish through various vocational developmental schemes, which empower the widow to be self-reliant and self-sufficient to the point that their product which is been displayed at this event is not only sold in the country but also shipped out of the countries. So that it becomes economic empowerment for our widows.”

A delegation from the Ondo State government which includes Honourable Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, Special Adviser to the Ondo State government on intergovernmental relation, Honourable Oluwafemi Dennis Fadairo, Director of Administration to the Senate President of Nigeria, Ahmed Lawan both commended the efforts of Prince and Mrs Adetayo Adesida for their laudable initiative of contributing their own quota to the development of not only widows in Ondo State and its environ but to the community of widowhood globally.

What you have done is assisting the government of Ondo State in her responsibilities which we are also been very proactive the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development promised that the present administration would even do more for the fewer privileges and the vulnerable which includes the widow.

Awards of recognition were presented to the Deputy Governor of Ondo State Honourable Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, the Secretary to the Ondo State government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Special Adviser to the Ondo State government Mrs Olubunmi Odumosu, Director of Administration to the Senate, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable Femi Fadairo and Founder of Ebun Olu Bayegun foundation, Chief Mrs. Margret Oye, The yeye Oge of Oba Ile, Ondo State.

Vanguard News Nigeria