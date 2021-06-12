…As Senate donates N10million for WIA

…Says after the Civil War, there is no time the Army has been in warfare than now

By Henry Umoru

Nigeria Army, yesterday told senate that thousands of Soldiers and their counterparts in other sister security agencies have been maimed and incapacitated in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency over the years .

Briefing the Senate delegation led by its President , Senator Ahmad Lawan on capacities and challenges facing the 600 – bed Hospital, the acting Chief Medical Director, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, Colonel Stephen Onuchukwu explained that some of the wounded Soldiers are maimed for life and required cutting edge medical facilities to keep them alive.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Senator Lawan who led the delegation of Senators noted that the visit was to show empathy and commitment on the part of leadership and made a donation of N10million to some of the wounded soldiers in action ( WIA) , undergoing treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital , Kaduna ( 44NARHK).

The delegation’s visit to 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital was to commiserate with soldiers brought there for treatment from various theaters of operations in the country.

In his remarks, Lawan who lamented that after the Civil war, there was no time in the nation’s history that the Military has faced warfare except now, however assured that the legislature would work with the Executive to ensuring that the armed forces is properly resourced and motivated.

The President of the Senate said that N895 billion supplementary budget recently forwarded to the National Assembly by the Presidency for purchase of military equipment and COVID-19 vaccines would be expeditiously considered and passed, and that more funds would be appropriated for the military in 2022 budget.

Lawan who explained that the visit and donation was part of activities set aside to mark the second anniversary of the 9th National Assembly, said that as lawmakers, they have no option than to assist the Military especially now where are cases of armed banditry and Kidnapping, just as he said that if the security challenges in the country must be nipped in the bud, the Military must be empowered, adding that if we must have a solid country, our Security Architecture must be improved.

The President of the Senate who noted that as a country, we cannot expect so much from the Soldiers and give them little, said that it will be unfair and Wicked.

Lawan said, “the country’s mounting security would expose the military personnel to different forms of injuries, thus the need for more medical facilities to cater for the needs of wounded soldiers.

“We can’t expect so much from you and give you little. That will be unfair. “Our armed forces deserve the support of all Nigerians. We have to give them adequate resources to protect the country because everything needs peace and security.

Speaking further, Onuchukwu who is an Orthopaedic Consultant, specifically declared that at 44 Army Reference Hospital alone, a total of 7, 403 wounded soldiers in action, have been received , treated and some undergoing treatment.

He said, “Since the war against insurgency, about 7, 403 wounded in action Military personnel have been evacuated to this hospital for very urgent medical attention.

“While some of such wounded personnel, got treated and discharged with different forms of deformities , some are maimed for life .

“Those in this category are the ones with spinal cord injury being assisted with Urethral Implant for them to urinate .

“Some also have their legs and hands cut off as a result of cancerous injuries sustained at the battle fronts.

“These are aside others, being rehabilitated from Physical, emotional and psychological injuries.”

According to him, the Hospital among others , has five suites of theatres, 8 – bed Intensive care Unit, State of the art Radiology Department , Endoscopy Unit etc, adding that despite the increased capacity of the hospital, some special procedures and treatment are still done abroad .

The acting CMD appealed to the National Assembly and by extension, the Federal government to assist the Hospital attaining the status of UN Level 4 Hospital.

The Senate’s delegation along with the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El – Rufai and the General Officer , 1st Mechanized Division , Major – General Danjuma Ali – Keffi , later visited the Wounded in Action patients in the various wards of the hospital.

Other members of the delegation were the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borofice, Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi, Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u, the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa; Chairman, Senate Committee on Airforce, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah; Senator Suleiman Kwari, Kaduna North and Senator Danjuma La’ah, Kaduna South.

Similar Senate delegation was at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Wassa, at the outskirt of Abuja on Thursday where relief items worth N10 million were donated to victims.

Recall that the ninth Senate was inaugurated on 11th June, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria