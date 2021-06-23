Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday said his government is working round the clock to make forests in the state uninhabitable for bandits.

Ganduje who stated this while receiving the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali on a courtesy call said they are deploying a technology (undisclosed) in the Falgore forest, the largest forest in the state.

Recall that Governor Ganduje had some weeks back raised alarm over the influx of bandits in the forest.

He said already work is ongoing to establish a military training ground in falgore forest while it is constructing RUGA project in the Danshosiya forest, another dreaded forest in the state, all as part of efforts to make the forests uninhabitable for the bandits.

According to him, “Security challenges are now being extended to the forests in Nigeria. So we took a stock of the forests that we have in Kano State. The major forest and those that are contiguous with security challenges are Danshosiya forest which is a border with Kaduna State. That is where we established Rural Grazing Area, RUGA project where are settling all the herdsmen to improve their livelihoods by introducing milk production and husbandry and preventing crime or clashes between farmers and herdsmen. And by so doing, we have fortified that forest. It is difficult for any bandit to make that place a home.

“Coming to the biggest forest, Falgore forest. We have established military training ground which is already working. And also we are introducing technology which I won’t like to disclose but that is going on.

“Since crime in Nigeria has gone to the next level, strategy too has to go to next level. Therefore, it is necessary to deploy technology in the management of our security. First of all, we have installed CCTV all over the metropolitan in Kano. In order to compliment that, we are laying optic fiber to compliment the satellite services.

“We also have the trackers in place in the state. Also at the major entrance of Kano metropolitas, we built what is called dormitories where you have police leaving in the dormitories and manning the major routes in and out of the state,” he said.

Ganduje applauded the synergy that exist among the security agencies in the state which he said aided the effective policing of the state.

“There is full synergy between the security agencies in Kano which is very important. And you can see that we have an expanded security outfits for exchanging of ideas, views and information which is so vital for the management of security in the state,” Governor Ganduje noted.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Sumaila Dikko said the command is faced with challenges such as shortage of manpower and operational vehicles to effectively police the state.

CP Dikko said despite the challenges, the command under his watch succeeded in arresting two Boko Haram suspects, 49 kidnapping suspects, 88 armed robbers and rescued six kidnap victims as well as recovery of 23 rifles including one AK-49 rifles, 2 AK-47 rifles and several assorted knives among others.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman commended the Governor for his huge investment in security ranging from intervention in the security agencies and modern equipment to discharge their duties and ensuring people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

“I acknowledged that Kano is one of the most peaceful state. It is not accidental but the commitment from the government, people, security agencies, safety nets and PCRC among others.”

However, while addressing his officers and men at the Bompai police headquarters in the state, IGP Usman urged them to act as professionals and change their attitude to work.

“There must be challenges, but don’t allow the challenges to bring you down. Challenges are welcome but will be surmounted.

“Shortage of manpower is a challenge, let us use what we have. No lack of commitment, no abuse of power, no lack of professionalism.

“Let us commit ourselves, let us act as professionals and change our attitude towards work and we will achieve the desired objective,” IGP Usman stated.

