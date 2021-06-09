.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

EBONYI State Government, yesterday resolved to fund the internal security arrangement of the Students of Ebonyi State University, EBSU, Abakaliki.

This was part of the outcome of the meeting of Ebonyi State Government and stakeholders of Ebonyi State University Community held at the old Government House Abakaliki.

The State Government decided to assist in the security arrangement in order to ensure the safety of both Students and Staff of the Institution, not minding the insecurity challenges bedeviling the country.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, the State Government resolved to set up a 21- man committee to be drawn from different organisations and stakeholders of the University community to look into the problems of the University.

According to him: “Following the lingering problems between the management of Ebonyi State University and the Trade Unions, the Governor of Ebonyi State and the University Visitor, His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) convened a meeting of stakeholders made up of government functionaries, leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, State Founding Fathers and Elders Council, Representatives of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, Non- Academic Staff Union of Universities, National Association of Academic Technologists, Students Union Government of EBSU, held this 9th day of June 2021 at the State Exco Chambers, Old Government House, Abakaliki

“Government considered the agitations of the Trade Unions and the needs of the University Community and resolved to set up a 21- man committee to be drawn from different organisations and stakeholders of the University community to look into the problems of the University.

“The committee is charged to work as a Visitation Panel to the University and to get details of the school fees, subventions, allowances and sources of revenue of other Universities of similar status and submit findings and recommendations within one month. The Committee is to be inaugurated on Friday, 11th June 2021

“Government reiterated its commitment to the security and welfare of the students of the University and indeed all the academic institutions in the State and resolved to fund the internal security arrangement of the students of Ebonyi State University.

“Government donated a brand new 33- seater Coaster Toyota bus to the Students Union Government of EBSU to enhance the operations of the leadership of the Students Union.”