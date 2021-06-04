By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Following the reported abductions, killings of children by bandits, an organization known as Children, Youth and Women Empowerment Initiative, CHIYOWO, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to stop attacks on millions of innocent children in the country.

The Executive Director, CHIYOWO, Tokunbo Ifaturoti, made this call in Owerri, on what it tagged as international day against innocent children victims of aggression.

They said that their focus on children, was that there have been reports of abductions of school children across the country thereby subjecting them to different levels of sufferings in their own country especially in this period of insecurity.

According to them, “Children, Youth and Women and Empowerment Initiative Condemns the violent attacks targeting Nigerian School Children. On this International Day (Friday June 5, 2021) of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, Children, Youth and Women ,CHIYOWO, Empowerment Initiative joins the International Community to recognize the pain and suffering experienced by children especially during a break out of armed conflict, and to raise awareness on the need to stop the attack on innocent Children.

“Children are the most affected by the consequences of war, and conflict. On the rising insecurity and violent conflicts across zones in Nigeria, which has birthed a wave of school kidnapping where school aged children are abducted at will by unidentified gun men. We observed that there has been a series of attacks on students with the most recent being the kidnapping of 200 Islamiyya students in Niger State. Also, there was an attack in Zamfara state where gun men abducted about 279 school girls from a secondary school in North western Zamfara state.

“Prior to these attacks, some 47 persons including 27 school boys were abducted in a school in Kagara, central Niger state. In Imo state children stayed away from school because of the rising insecurity in the state. Currently, some schools have gone on an indefinite break because of the violent killings by unknown gunmen and bandits in the state.”

On what should be done to end the insecurity challenges faced by children, they said among other things that, “Government, business and communities should fulfill their commitment to the children’s rights by making sure that every child enjoys their rights. Government should develop national action plans and resolutions on protection of children in armed conflict,” They said.