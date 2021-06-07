…Condemns Nefarious Activities of IPOB/ ESN Terrorists

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has urged Northern and Southern leaders to as a matter of urgency, speak out and condemn the violent activities of terrorist groups perpetrating these acts of violence and insecurity in the country.

According to him, the unusual silence of leaders in the southeast has become disturbing following the continuous attack on innocent law-abiding citizens as well as security personnel and critical infrastructures in the country by the notorious men that have come to be known in the media as the “Unknown Gun Men.”

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Senator Musa condemned in very strong terms, the nefarious activities of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN in the Eastern part of the country.

Musa who lampooned the activitiss of armed bandits and kidnappers that have continued to engage in killings and wanton destruction of property in the North and other part of the country, just as he also took a swipe at the attacks on northerners in other parts of the country by men of IPOB/ESN

He lamented that innocent northerners and their means of livelihood in the east have become the target of attacks on different occasions, they have been subjected to profiling and attacks and in all instance, there hasn’t been any form of condemnation from the leaders of the region, a development which he described as not only disturbing but if it continues, indicates complicity on the part of the leaders.

Senator Musa said, “The recent happenings in the country, especially the targeted attacks and killing of Northerners in the southeast have made it necessary for me, as a Nigerian and a Northerner, to speak:

“The north has been a subject of ethnic profiling and attacks on several occasions in recent times, which has led many northerners killed, their settlement razed, their children murdered in cold blood, businesses attacked and destroyed, and even more recently targeted assassination of a northern politician,” he said.

“The deafening silence of southeastern leaders, while these attacks against northerners are ongoing, is disturbing and the attempt by some to even excuse it is not only sad but comes across like an outright endorsement by the leaders.

“It is far more worrying because the north has been a home for many easterners who have found a home, became family and made fortunes from the north and they continued to live unharmed. The northerner’s love for peaceful coexistence must not be mistaken as cowardice.”

“The southeastern leaders must see this as a wake-up call and take it as a matter of urgency to address these incessant attacks before they spiral out of control. We must not fall for the attempts to provoke the north and destabilize the country, but also we can not keep quiet and watch northerners being killed simply because of their background.”

Senator Musa who reiterated his call President Muhammadu Buhari to take a decisive step towards ending the violence against northerners in some parts of the country, said, “I also urge my colleagues in the senate, South-East governors, and leaders to take concrete steps in condemning and curtailing the ongoing senseless attacks and ensure that such happenings do not occur again.

“We must eschew primitive hatred against one another and learn to live with ourselves as one people,” he added.

He however called on leaders in the North to continue to call for calm and peaceful coexistence among the people in the region irrespective of their tribe and ethnicity as every individual has a right to live anywhere in the country while being law abiding citizens.