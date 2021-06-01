Insecurity: Police warn Abia residents against false alarm Insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:



The Abia Police Command has warned residents of the state against raising a false alarm about imminent attacks by bandits.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, issued the warning in an interview with the Newsmen in Umuahia on Tuesday.

“People should stop raising false alarm so that if any thing happens we will know,” Ogbonna said.

He said the trend, if allowed to continue, would continue to heighten fear and panic among the citizenry.

Ogbonna was reacting to the rumour that went virile in Umuahia Monday night that killer herdsmen had invaded the capital city and its adjoining villages and ready to attack the people.

The rumour sparked off fear among residents, with many making midnight telephone calls and short messages to friends and relatives, urging them to be alert and vigilant.

Community leaders mobilised the youths, who kept vigil, using the local gong to alert residents that danger loomed and asked them to be on guard.

The alarm spread among the Umuahia Ibeku communities, including Ohokobe, Ohobo-Afara, Ugwunchara, Okwuta, Amuzukwu, Okwulagha-Afara, Isiama-Afaraukwu and Ohokobe-Ndume.

Residents of Agbama Housing Estate, Amakanma, Old Umuahia, Olokoro and Umuda Isingwu were also alerted to mobilise to ward off the impending attacks.

However, the police spokesman said he had yet to get any formal report on the alleged invasion.

He said: “I also received several calls that communities in Ubakala, Ameke, Iseke, Amuzukwu, Amakanma, Umudike and others had been invaded.

“Even in the area where I live, the community mobilised in the night and kept vigil until this morning.”

Ogbonna, however, said that in spite of the panic and fear generated by the alarm, “no community has come to report about any attack.

“I expect people to go to police stations in their areas to report. Where the station was burnt, like Ubakala, they should feel free to report to the Central Police Station.

“For now, we do not have any report about any attack in any communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, socio-economic activities have returned fully in Umuahia metropolis and its environs, after Monday’s sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

NAN reports that government offices, banks, markets, roadside shops, malls, plazas, petrol stations, mechanic workshops, and vulcanisers opened for business.

Private and commercial vehicles, including commuter buses and tricycles, have also resumed operation, following the return of normalcy in the town.

