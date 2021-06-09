Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Local hunters in Osun state have demanded permission of the state government to deploy African metaphysical power to secure the state more appropriately.

Head of local hunters in Ijesa Land, Chief Ogunbiyi Akamo further tasked the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on th need to harness local power to ensure the potency of security architecture in the state.

He disclosed these during an edition of Governor’s Family Meeting organized by the Office of the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement held at Ilesa Grammar School, Ilesa-East Local Government.

According to him, the government need to maximize the potency of the local security outfit known as “Ogoje Ilu” as a complementary form of security approach for contingent reasons in the state.

“Although, Osun still remains one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, government can still sustain the pace by strengthening the working relationship between the local security outfits which are rooted at depth of grassroots and the existing government security agencies for reinforcing a “bottom-up” approach to security network and bridging the disconnect between the local community and the centre in the policing system.

“It is noteworthy, that Oyetola’s administration has achieved a lot in securing the state, however government must strive more to come up with a robust arrangement for internal security that will make a difference and reflect community participation through the use of local security outfit which could be more driven by local intelligence system due to their domiciliation among the people”, he added.

Also speaking, the Obanla of Ijesa land, Dr. Matthew Ogedengbe emphasised that Oyetola’s administration had done much in putting adequate security frameworks on ground which have facilitated a sustainable peace in the state, urging the governor not to relent in his quest to make Osun a cynosure of all eyes in every sector of governance.

While speaking, the speaker Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Timothy Owoeye described Oyetola as an administrative genius who was using his expertise and experience to give a touch excellence to the state governace, saying his administration would continue to make policies for engendering the welfare of all, while appreciating the people for their unwavering support to the government.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye who represented the governor at event, underscored the essence of the program which was part of the resolve of Oyetola’s administration in strengthening democratic ideals through participatory and inclusive governance where people could have their interests and opinions represented in the state policy circle.