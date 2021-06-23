Insecurity: Buhari, northern govs meet in Aso Rock

As President promises more security measures in region

New roadmap is solving the problem ― Matawalle

Says farmers will be able to farm safely this season

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari and Northern Governors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with some governors from the northern part of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, it was gathered, was primarily on the security situation in the three geopolitical zones that make up the region with 19 states.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, said peace and confidence seem to be gradually returning to the region with the new security roadmap adopted by the federal and state government to secure the northern part of the country.

Governor Matawalle assured farmers that they would be able to safely cultivate their farms this raining season as security would continue to improve.

He said the atmosphere in his state had been calm, at least in the last four months, adding that security agents were working to ensure the situation did not escalate any further.

According to him, “for now, for the past four days, no incidence had been recorded by the security, but yet, we are doing our best and the surety are also doing their best to make sure that they tackle all the challenges.

“I assure you that we are on top of the matter and the President has assured all of us that he’s going to take more measures on the issue of insecurity in the northern part of the country.”

Asked if it was safe to say that security had finally found its way back to the north, he said “I can say yes because in the past four months we didn’t have much of this crisis, but it’s gradually coming back, but the security are doing their best now, particularly from the new security architecture that we have adopted now, we are having some improvements on the challenges.

“With action and the roadmap that we have drawn, between the government and the security, we are doing our best to make sure that farmers will go back to their farms and they will be able to farm, insha Allah. We will do our best to make sure that all farmers will go back to their farms.”

Speaking of the meeting held with President Buhari, the governor said “we discussed about the security, not just myself, but the Northern region, because of the current escalation of insecurity.

“I briefed him and the governor of Niger also briefed him. The President has assured us that action will be taken about what we have discussed about the issue of insecurity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria