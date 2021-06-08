—- Akeredolu Inaugurates 500 Fresh Intakes

—- Canvasses homegrown approach to tackle crime

Dayo Johnson Akure

The chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday said that the setting up of the security outfit codenamed Amotekun across the region has given the people hope in the management of security.

Akeredolu added that “It has further reinforced our long time view that State and community-based policing are the panacea to the country’s security challenges.

He said this at the passing-out ceremony for the 503 newly recruited Amotekun Corps officers, commissioned 20 new patrol vehicles to boost the operations of the state security network and the unveiling of the Roadmap to Internal and Border Security in the state as part of the activities marking his 100 days in office.

The governor said that ” It is indeed heart-warming and encouraging because it is just a little over a year ago that the Amotekun Security Corps came into being and the impact it has made in this short period of time has been remarkable and has given us hope in the management of our security.

” Amotekun Security Corps Initiative is a baby of necessity conceived as a home-grown approach to solving our plethora of security challenges.

“These challenges have put our people on the edge, given only a limited outcome to our investment drives, especially with recent dimension of kidnapping, organised theft of vehicles (including those belonging to government), Gender-based Violence and other violent crimes.

” l have said time and again that crime is a local issue and the efforts to tackle it must have a large dose of home-grown content.

“Until such a time that government at all levels see this fact, the apprehension among our people and the rate of criminality will never abate.

” Let me reassure the good people of Ondo State that our administration will leave no stone unturned as far as the implementation of our REDEEMED Agenda is concerned.

“The sixth goal of the Agenda which is “Maintenance of Law and Order for Adequate Security” is the reason why we are here today.

” I enjoin all the good people of Ondo State to lend your cooperation in terms of providing credible intelligence and financial support towards the success of this initiative.

“Today’s event is one of the milestones recorded by our administration in our attempt to redeem Ondo State from the shackles of poverty, disease, and underdevelopment. These cannot be achieved without a sense of safety and peace.

He commended the leadership of the Security Agency for the brilliant work put into the roadmap, promising that he will always provide the right leadership for the Agency to flourish.

Akeredolu thanked the traditional rulers for their immense support and cooperation and the leadership of all the security agencies in the state for their cooperation in tackling security challenges.

The state commander of Amotekun Chief Adetunji Adeleye commended the governor for all the financial support to fight crime across the state.

Adeleye lauded traditional rulers and the community leaders for availing the outfit with information to tackle criminalities across the state

He however read riot act to criminal minded elements in the state to relocate or be smoked out of their hidings.

