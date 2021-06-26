INEC’s Electronic Registration: Seize this chance to rescue Nigeria, South-West PDP scribe, Owokoniran tells youths

Rahman Owokoniran, South-West PDP Secretary.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Two days to the commencement of voters’ registration online, Peoples Democratic Party, South-West zone, has challenged youths to see it as an opportunity to decide their fate and future, and also rescue Nigeria from misgovernance.

The General Secretary of the party in the zone, Rahman Owokoniran, made the call, urging the youths to mobilise, register, help family members and the aged to register, and be involved in the electoral processes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had announced that from June 28, electronic registration of voters will commence. Read it HERE.

Speaking on behalf of the party on Saturday, Owokoniran said since the youths are very conversant with the internet, it was the right time for them to determine who rules the country by the power of their votes.

His words: “Nigerian youths must register and take advantage of the online registration, if they are really interested in changing this country for the better.

“The youths should not just register en masse, they must help their family members and loved ones; also, the elderly who are not conversant with the internet.

“Now, the youths have the future of Nigeria in their hands. They must use their constitutional powers to vote out APC’s horrible governance come 2023.”

On the place of youths in the entire process, the party said: “The youth must seal every loophole by getting involved in the processes of the electoral system.

“They are determining and safeguarding their present and, at the same time, the future of our unborn generations.

“We all need to join hands to save Nigeria. It is not going to be an easy task and surely not a one-man show, but a collective effort that must be championed by our youths.”

Vanguard News Nigeria