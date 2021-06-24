In a bid to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army helped the medical department of Baramulla conduct a drive for people residing along the LOC in Boniyar area of Uri sector.

People living in the region, which is difficult to reach, lauded the efforts of the administration, local medical and health care authorities, and the Army.

Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of the area said, “I thank the Indian army and administration. The way down from the village is dangerous. Not everyone can go out from here.”

Wali Muhammad told ANI that as they live in a far-flung area no one pays them any attention. “However, I am really thankful for the authorities and the Army for setting up a vaccination booth here for us.”

“It is a jungle area. The Army takes care of us. Doctors came here for the first dose and the second too. People do not even know where this place is,” he added.

Lt Col Prince Rohit, who was assisting in the operations at the Covid vaccination drive said, “Army is deeply committed to shoulder the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially during the testing times of Covid-19.”

He further talked about the awareness campaigns that the Army had held in these areas.

“Since the onset of the second wave of Covid-19, we have been organising various Covid awareness campaigns in these remote rural parts of Kashmir, as they are devoid of information and communication due to difficult connectivity and the harsh landscape of this area. Army has been organizing vaccination camps and logistically supporting the medical teams to reach the far-flung areas here,” he said.

According to the health bulletin issued by the administration on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1184 new Covid-19 cases, 2880 recoveries, and 11 deaths over 24 hours. There are 21,817 active cases in the union territory.