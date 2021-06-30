



By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday attributed the increase in road accidents to the conduct of unprofessional drivers who were not properly inspected by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC before licensing them.

To this end, the House directed that the FRSC’s registration processes be made to compel tanker/tractor-trailer transport services/operators to define the type of heavy-duty vehicles business operation they are engaged in and then register their companies with the FRSC.

It also mandated the Commission to lay down stringent administrative procedures concerning tankers/trailers operations in Nigeria especially for First-time articulated vehicles operators/applicants for FRSC Registration before they are enrolled in the New Entrant Safety Assurance Program that requires them to pass a safety audit and maintain acceptable probation operating safety performance over a 24month period to get the permanent registration status.

The parliament also urged the Corps to ensure that there was strict compliance by all Articulated Vehicles Drivers with the Code of Practice for heavy-duty drivers and operators of Articulated Lorries as well as with all relevant standards and regulations guiding their activities in Nigeria so as to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

It also urged the Corps, the Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), and related vehicle regulatory authorities to develop a comprehension driving curriculum as in the Lagos State University (LASU) and the Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) for the accreditation and recertification of training school, which in turn shall train our drivers and ensure strict adherence to same as a condition precedent for issuance of drivers’ license.

The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion titled “Need to

Re-Assess Vehicle Licencing Process to Minimize Incidents of Road Carnage and Property Destruction Occasioned by Activities of Articulated Trucks/Tankers Drivers in Nigeria” moved by Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa representing Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State at Tuesday plenary.

Moving the motion, Igbakpa said “In Nigeria today, many drivers of articulated vehicles are not qualified to operate such vehicles as they are not properly licensed and also lack the basic requirements to operate them, hence high incidences of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) on the highways.

“In view of this high rate of road crashes resulting from unprofessional conduct and carelessness by some tanker/trailer drivers on the highways, the Federal Government mandated the FRSC to establish Minimum Safety Requirements for heavy-duty vehicles.

“The responsibilities of FRSC include monitoring, certifying, registering, and enforcing compliance with regulations governing safety operations of articulated vehicles in Nigeria.

Any driver could be legally permitted to operate articulated vehicles on the national highways, especially on inter-city roads, he has to be certified in skill and attributes.”

The lawmaker recalled that the administration of minimum safety requirements demanded the operators of the articulated vehicles to conform to the Road Transport Safety standardization scheme and that registration of companies, all tankers/tractor-trailers, or any other form of an articulated vehicle, including those conveying dangerous goods are also required to comply with the guidelines on safe operations of this category of specialized vehicles.

“They are also expected to be properly registered and their services adequately regulated in line with laid down guidelines for safe operations”, he added.

Adopting the motion, the House called on the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Transport to establish the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country to ensure many drivers easily access the Institute and submit themselves fully to acquire the requisite knowledge and qualification before setting-up the driving schools and or manning the articulated vehicles.”