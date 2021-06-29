.

We are not disturbed, the process continues – Bishops

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Special Bishops Peace Committee, on Tuesday held meetings with former Imo governors, serving and past Senators, as well as members of the House of Representatives for peace restoration in Imo State.

The meeting was held at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral Catholic Church in Owerri, with Bishops from every church denomination in full attendance as well as the Anglican Communion and Methodist Church.

According to the Head of the committee, the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Anthony Obinna, while briefing newsmen, said that their aim was to find a lasting peace by meeting with the top stakeholders in the state.

This was as Vanguard captured those in attendance which included; former governor, Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim, while former governors absent were governor Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

Other stakeholders present included; the Senator representing Imo North Senatorial district, Frank Ibeziem, former Senator of Imo East, Chris Anyanwu among others.

Also present and supporting the peace meeting was the Chairman of Imo Economic Development Initiative Peace and Restoration Committee headed by Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Professor Maurice Iwu among others.

According to the Catholic Bishop, Obinna he said: “This is a special Bishops peace restoration committee, we are still at the beginning of our discussions and reflections so we cannot convey any decisions or conclusions for now.

“What we ask from you is to continue to pray for us so that we can come up with positive input that will help Imo that has gone through trial times so that our meeting will bring about peace and growth of the economy of Imo to the position of the most peaceful state in Nigeria.”

He thanked the Imo people, “For their patience during this difficult times and we urge you to continue to pray for the peace in the state, yes we have noticed that some quietness has returned to the state we are not taking the seemingly quite as the final position that is why all hands must be on deck to bringing peace back to Imo State.”

On the absence of some former governors of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha, the Bishop said: “We are not disturbed. The process is ongoing and we are satisfied with the process.”