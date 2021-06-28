…As new State Comptroller, Ground Training Command’s Air Officer, Controller of Correctional Service, visit governor

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has expressed delight at Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s “robust, proactive and transformational governance evidenced by the prevalence of unprecedented peace, security and progress across the length and breadth of the state”.

Babandele who spoke through the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Enugu State Command, Joachim Olumba, who paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, on Monday, commended the governor’s remarkable support to all security agencies in the state.

Olumba who assumed office recently as the Enugu State Command’s Comptroller, was at the Government House, Enugu, to formally introduce himself and his team to Gov. Ugwuanyi.

The Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, Nigeria Air Force, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Frank Goodnews Okparah, and the Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, Godwin Onokohwomomo, who also assumed offices recently, were equally at the Government House Enugu separately, to formally introduce themselves to the governor.

The State Comptroller of Immigration informed the governor that “the Comptroller General has mandated me to express his profound compliments and appreciation to Your Excellency on your unprecedented accomplishments in office as well as your remarkable support to all security agencies in the state”.

Olumba commended Gov. Ugwuanyi on his administration’s impactful rural development agenda as well as his uncommon leadership qualities, describing the governor as humble, simple, proactive and a team leader.

On his part, the Air Vice Marshal Okparah, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a friend to the Nigerian Air Force, appreciated him for the partnership and the immense support his administration has been rendering to the Air Force as well as the existing peace in Enugu State.

In his address, the State Comptroller of Corrections equally applauded the governor’s resilience and assistance to the Command and other security agencies in the state, saying: “Since I assumed office, I have acquainted myself through records, with your numerous interventions and contributions to the Correctional Service especially in the areas of security and welfare of staff and inmates”.

Stressing that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has placed the Nigeria Correctional Service in the front burner, Onokohwomomo, on behalf of the officers, men and inmates of the Service thanked the governor for his “kind gestures and unrelenting efforts towards a better and more efficient and effective service delivery in the state”.

According to the State Comptroller of Immigration, “Your Excellency, as a devout Christian, I cannot agree less with your administration’s emphasis that ‘Enugu State is in the Hands of God’.

“It is on good record that before the recent disruptions and distortions to the considerable peace and security pervading the South East region, Enugu State enjoyed the indisputable reputation as the safest and most peaceful state in the country.

“This has not changed significantly even in the face of recent highly condemnable activities of some armed bandits across the South East of Nigeria.

“Within my short stay since assumption of office as State Comptroller of Immigration, I have observed that Enugu State is thriving under your dynamic and focused leadership.

“Undoubtedly, Ndi Enugu are enjoying unprecedented peace and safety with an accompaniment of stupendous rural transformation and development in every sector, all of which are manifestation of your proactive governance strategies and infectious sense of humility, simplicity and team spirit”.

Enumerating the core responsibilities of the agency in policing the nation’s air, sea and land borders as well as controlling and monitoring of foreigners/migrants in Nigeria, the State Comptroller of Immigration Service assured Gov. Ugwuanyi that “my leadership will be relentless in the discharge of our onerous statutory duties in collaboration with other security agencies to make the state safer for all”.

Olumba therefore solicited further support and goodwill of the state government as well as the cooperation of the people of the state especially the traditional rulers, community and religious leaders and landlords, among others, through provision of information about foreigners/migrants within their domain to enable the agency monitor them more closely.

In his separate responses, Gov. Ugwuanyi formally welcomed Olumba, Air Vice Marshal Okparah and Onokohwomomo to Enugu State and congratulated them on their new feats.

The governor assured them that his administration will continue to support and cooperate with their agencies in actualizing their mandate for the progress of the state, and security and wellbeing of residents.