Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed that he’s doing fine despite suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s EURO 2020 clash with Finland.

Eriksen also released a picture himself in a thumbs-up pose in the hospital.

In a message posted to the Danish Football Union’s twitter page, Eriksen said: “Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches.

“Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian.”

This latest statement comes after Danish teammate Kasper Schmeichel told a press conference on Monday that Eriksen was in good spirits, “smiling and laughing”, after the Leicester goalkeeper was granted permission to visit Eriksen in the hospital.

This latest development signifies positive news, after the worst was feared when the Inter midfielder collapsed shortly before the end of the first half in a Group stage clash with Finland in Copenhagen.

With Danish team doctor Morten Boesen revealing the Eriksen was “gone” after his heart stopped, but for the quick intervention of Denmark’s captain Simon Kjaer, who undertook quick life-saving measures to prevent Eriksen from swallowing his tongue, and medics who carried out CPR to resuscitate the 29-year old.

Eriksen in an earlier released statement promised fans that he won’t give up, and vowed to get to the root cause of the scary incident, with medical officials who have worked closely with Eriksen revealing that he has no underlying heart condition.

