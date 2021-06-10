For the Command from Lagos State government.

*Directs implementation of upward review of police salaries, benefits

*We ‘ll make Lagos inhabitable for criminals, Sanwo-Olu vows

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said that his shoot-on-sight directive to security agents against anyone illegally in possession of AK-47 and other assault weapons remained in place.

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State vowed that his administration will leave no stone unturned to make Lagos inhabitable for criminals.

Buhari and Sanwo-Olu spoke at the official launch of newly-procured security equipment, including hundreds of patrol vans for the state security agencies by the Lagos State Government at the Parade Ground, Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Recall that President Buhari, in March, gave marching order security chiefs to go harder on criminals, and shoot anyone in possession of AK-47— illegally.

Speaking at the event, President Buhari vowed that his administration will act firmly and decisively “against any and all person or persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.”

According to Buhari: “A nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction.

“As Commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens.

“Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to be rest assured that we will secure this country.

“We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people.”

He told members of the Nigeria Police that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally had expectations from them.

His words: “First let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country.

“I have charged the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on police stations in some parts of the country.”

He commended the Lagos governor on the newly-acquired security equipment and assets, noting that it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Police, and further enhance their capacity to fight crime and combat criminality.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu explained that the donation was in line with his administration’s THEMES Agenda; the ‘S’ being for Security.

The governor requested that Buhari grant Lagos State economic status as an investment that would ensure rapid growth in Nigeria.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “No society can survive without a motivated and well-equipped Police Force.

“Hoodlums and criminals know this, hence the relentless attacks on police installations nationwide. It is our responsibility as government to ensure that their nefarious aims are not achieved.

“They seek to demoralise and destabilise the Police and other law enforcement agents, but we will continue to boldly proclaim ‘Not On Our Watch!’

“We are determined to provide to the Police all the support they require, by way of additional equipment and logistics.

“I’m using this opportunity to sound a note of warning to criminals, cultists, traffic robbers to stay away from Lagos.

“We will leave no stone unturned to make Lagos inhabitable for criminals. We will look for and track criminals and bring them to justice,” he said.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, commended the state government for the gesture, describing Sanwo-Olu as a game changer and the most security-conscious governor in the country.

The equipment Lagos donated are 150 double cabin vehicles, 30 saloon patrol vehicles, 1,000 ballistic vests; 1,000 ballistic helmets; 1,000 hand-held police radios/walkie talkies;100 security patrol bikes; two Armored Personnel Carriers, APCs; four High Capacity Troop Carriers; two anti-riot water cannon vehicles, office/command furniture and other ancillary support resources.

Vanguard News Nigeria