Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State yesterday implored security agencies especially the police in the state to enforce President Muhammadu Buhari’s shoot-on-sight order against those bearing illegal arms.

Recall that the President earlier in March gave the directive at the height of the criminal and banditry activities in the state.

Despite the directive, Zamfara has continued to record upsurge in criminal activities such as banditry and kidnapping leading to loss of many lives and property.

Governor Matawalle in several tweets contended that only law enforcement personnel were legally allowed to bear arms, insisting that anyone found carrying firearms illegally “should be shot on the spot.”

According to him, his administration would support the security agencies with the necessary logistics to discharge their duties, saying “the Zamfara State Police and other government security agencies are to effectively implement the Presidential order to shoot on sight at bandits, persons or group of people seen with Ak-47 or any weapons.

“Only those approved by law or the security agencies are to carry guns and other sophisticated weapons, anyone found in unlawful possession of guns should be shot on the spot. Our administration will always support the police and other security agencies with all the necessary logistics so as to discharge their duties effectively.”

Vanguard News Nigeria