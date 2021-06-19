Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s the Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and the Aspiring National Youth Leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC has said that if given the opportunity to contest Anambra guber against the former Central Bank Governor Prof. Soludo, Mr. Chuma Nzeribe & Mr Thankgod Ibe it will be a landslide win for him.

Reacting to newsmen after he dropped the bombshell on his verified Facebook handle, Mr Obidike Chukwuebuka who is a leading aspirant for the All Progressive Congress youth leader the forthcoming National Congress said that youths have demonstrated the zeal to change political narratives in Nigeria which he is an integral part of. He maintained that he is a better Nigerian and Anambrarian than those who have been given opportunity but derailed.

While taking questions during a private interview, the APC young lord challenged the competence of Prof. Soludo to lead Anambra state citing the fact that the youths are not in his plans. He said that haven joined the youths during the End SARS protest, He (Obidike) assessed the power of unity among the youths. He said that unity can be employed by him to dust the likes of Nzeribe, Ibe and Soludo in the race.

Obidike Chukwuebuka is a powerful Nigerian Youth from Nnewi North local government of Anambra state.