Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has boasted that he would win again at the Supreme court if the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede decided to challenge the verdict of the court of Appeal.

Akeredolu who was welcome back to the state capital from Abuja at the Akure Airport by party supporters across the 18 council areas of the state described the the litigation as “an exercise in futility and a flimsy one which cannot hold water.

The governor who was in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state Capital, earlier in the week, flew to Abuja to attend the Progressive Governors Forum meeting held at the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.

Addressing a mammoth crowd who thronged the airport to celebrate and congratulate him after his Wednesday’s victory at the Appeal Court dedicated the victory to God and the good people of the state.

Akeredolu said “l want to thank God and I dedicate this victory to God and the good people of the sunshine state.

He appreciated God and the people of the state for their support and assured them that his administration would continue to deliver dividends of good governance across the three senatorial districts.

He expressed confidence that he would win again at the Supreme Court if the PDP Governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede decided to challenge the judgment of the Appeal Court.

Akeredolu explained that he is not distracted in any way by the legal challenge, adding that his administration is well-focused and committed to delivering more dividends of good governance to the people of the state.

While hailing the work done by the Appeal Court Judges who scrutinised the case before them, rhe governor said that “the will of the people will always triumph.

