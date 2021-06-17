By Esther Onyegbula

The community leader of Gberigbe Orelade in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, High Chief Gbenga Daraloun Mayan (Baale-elect) has called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba and the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to save the community from threats and persistent attacks from cultists being used by some land-grabbers.

According to Chief Mayan, while addressing journalists in Ikorodu, the community is seeking government’s intervention so as to avoid bloodshed which may arise from usurpation of parcels of land in Gberigbe Orelade community.

The Baale-elect stated that he had informed Police authorities to checkmate the activities of cultists, which the Police authority had done, but that the cultist refused to yield to pressure being mounted on them by the Police.

“The cultists and the land-grabbers have been on rampage in this community, selling land belonging to residents and attacking workers on construction sites; we have informed the Police authorities,” he said.

The Baale-elect urged government and the Police authorities to call the land-grabbers to order for peace to reign in the community.

One of the claimants to the royal family of Gberigbe Orelade community, Alhaji Moshood Andu Oshikoya, had alleged that its member were shot at by a suspected leader of the cultist and the land-grabber during a recent visit to the community by the Baale-elect.

Oshikoya had claimed that all cultists driven from other communities in Lagos State have now relocated to Gberigbe community.

He explained that a Police team sent from Abuja in response to petitions written to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, were prevented by the cultists from carrying out their duties.

Vanguard News Nigeria