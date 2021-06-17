Sunday Igboho

*Gani Adams seeks UN, AU, US intervention on killings in S-West

*…as govs’ wives forum prays against insecurity

By Dapo Akinrefon, Ola Ajayi, Rotimi Ojomoyela & Shina Abubakar, IBADAN

Yoruba Freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho, has given a fresh eviction notice to Fulani bandits in the South-West geo-political zone, vowing to smoke them out of the forests very soon.

This came on a day the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, raised the alarm over the protracted killings across the South-West, urging the international community to wade into the matter.

Similarly, women in Osun State held special prayer sessions to end insecurity in the state and across the country.

Igboho’s eviction notice to Fulani bandits

Igboho, in an interview, anchored by his spokesperson, Mr. Oluyomi Koiki, in a viral video, said he would never give any order without monitoring compliance.

He said the issue of agitation for the Yoruba nation is non-negotiable, adding that no jupiter can stop it.

READ ALSO: Arresting or killing Sunday Igboho will threaten stability of Nigeria

Adeyemo, who spoke in Yoruba, said: “How can six million Fulani people be commanding about 250 million other Nigerians?

“Marriage is not by force. We can’t live with you again. The Yoruba nation is a vehicle of salvation and I want all Yoruba to board the vehicle and have their seats.”

He said there is no going back on the agitation struggle. “How can we go back when we are almost at our destination? Those who have not joined us should do so now because there’s no election come 2023. Yoruba will go.”

He, however, urged the youths not to insult elders in Yoruba land, including the traditional rulers, saying: “Please, don’t insult our elders again.

“I don’t want anyone to cast aspersions on our traditional rulers that they have collected money. No, don’t do that. Even, if they were given money, it is part of our commonwealth that was stolen.

“Don’t fight the police or any security agents. Let’s do our rally peacefully. Tell President Buhari, if he doesn’t understand Yoruba; tell him in English Language that we don’t want Fulani bandits in our zone again.

“Work has begun already and I will begin combing all forests in Yoruba land.

“I want all Fulani on Yoruba land to leave. I will monitor compliance with the eviction notice. I don’t issue an order without ensuring compliance.

“As from Monday, we don’t want to hear of any kidnapping in Yorubaland again. I will show them the stuff Yoruba people are made of.

“We will tell them there is a clear distinction between Yoruba and Fulani. All these weapons they are brandishing, we will collect them with ease.

“We will blow ‘wind’ into all the forests in Yoruba land. If we don’t prove to these people who we are now, they will be encroaching on our lands when we achieve our Yoruba nation.

“We are in Yoruba land. It will be okay if Britain or United Nations come to our aid to help us actualize it, if not we will never back down.

“Some political hangers-on may align with politicians because of benefits they get from them, don’t mind them; they are too minute to stop us.”

Criminal herdsmen have to vacate —YCE

Backing the eviction notice, the Secretary-General, Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide said the development is inevitable especially for criminal herders who have decided to destroy and wipe off the Yoruba race.

Olajide said: “If the eviction notice is to bandits and criminal herders terrorizing our land and destroying our farms, I am in total support of that; those are criminals and not lawful citizens hence they are not supposed to be living among lawful people.

“Though it is supposed to be the responsibility of the security agents since they have failed to act in our interest, then I have no objection to the eviction notice once it is for the criminals.

Adams seeks UN, AU, US intervention on killings in S-West

Meanwhile, Adams, in a letter, titled: ‘Urgent Need to stop killings by Fulani Herdsmen in Yorubaland’, reads: “This is to bring to your attention ‘a clear and present danger threatening the fragile union of our great country, Nigeria.

The Yoruba generalissimo said the global community must intervene and holistically address the issue, adding that statistics of prominent Yoruba people who have been murdered by killer herdsmen and their collaborators have increased by the day.

The letter was addressed to the Secretary-General, United Nations; the Chairperson of the African Union, AU; the Secretary of State, United States, US, other organizations and countries that have received the letters include, British Foreign Secretary, European Union, EU, member states, and Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Embassies, including Germany, Canadian, Italian, Japan Holland, Sweden, South African, Ghanaian, Togo and Benin Republic Embassy, among others.

“Senseless killings and massacre of Nigerians, almost daily, are tragically sliding toward an anarchical terminal point.

“The inability or apathetic attitude of the Federal Government, pitiably as it is, is already compounding an already gory situation.

“While you already know, through diplomatic sources and the media, what is going on in the world’s most populous black nation, Nigeria,

I want to urgently alert you that an agenda bordering on pogrom is gradually being executed in Yorubaland.

“Yorubaland has been put under serious pressure through payment of ransom – running into millions of naira – demanded by these conscienceless, unscrupulous and ruthless murderers.

“Now, the agitation for them to leave our land has reached an alarming crescendo and the backing (that is the belief of our people) given to them by the Federal Government to continue to lay claim to the fact that ‘nobody can chase anybody away from any part of the country, is not helping matters.

“The peace, stability and tranquility of Yoruba people in this geographical space called Nigeria are being tested by blood-thirsty maniacs through invasion of our land.

“In our space, these herdsmen are accused daily of committing rape, kidnap and murder. The invasion of Igangan, a rural community in Ibarapaland, Oyo State on June 6, 2021, leading to the massacre of scores of residents by this same band of roving killers, who prefer to stay in the forest because of their murderous intent, seems to be the last straw.”

While he urged the international community to intervene in the situation, he said: “It may happen soon because all the security establishments are already showing signs of virtual ineffectiveness.

“If something urgent is not done, these series of attacks will soon harm Western countries’ investments in Nigeria.”

Govs’ wives pray against insecurity Nigeria

Meanwhile, women drawn across the local government areas of the state converged on the Government House where Muslim and Christian clerics offered prayers against poverty and insecurity in the country.

Speaking, the wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, said: “The challenge of insecurity has continued to assume various dimensions.

“They are dimensions that affect every aspect of our daily living. This development has raised concern for every Nigerian. This is the reason why we, (the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum, NGWF), have resolved to have this country-wide programme of prayer.”

Vanguard News Nigeria