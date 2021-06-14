.

Egufe Yafugborhi & Chijioke Nwankpa, PORT HARCOURT

THE President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and Convener, New Nigeria Group, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has declared he would create and hold the office of Minister of Investments to revive the nation’s economy if elected President of Nigeria.

Ohuabunwa said the nation’s political leaders have no grasp of how an economy grows, explaining that every sustainable economic growth is driven by investment.

He expressed the concern in a keynote address at the International colloquium organized by the Men’s League of Christ Church Port Harcourt on the theme, What Do Nigerians Want?

He said “Nigeria political leaders for many decades have been unable to have real understanding of how an economy grows and that is a shame. Many are long on speeches and promises but very short on action and delivery.

“Every sustainable economic growth is driven by one word, investment. Investment creates businesses, businesses create jobs, jobs create goods and services which is wealth driving up economic growth and reducing poverty.

“Should I become President of this country, I would hold one portfolio. That Portfolio would be Minister of Investment. I won’t bother with oil. Our focus should be Investment.

“When we get investments, domestic and foreign, half our problems would have been sorted out because our problems in Nigeria seventy percent are driven by poverty. Corruption is driven by poverty, even insecurity is driven by poverty”

President of the Men of Christ Church Port Harcourt, Stanford Tassie said the event was organized to discuss what Nigerians want and bring out solutions That would better governance and better Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria