Management of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) Edo State on Thursday held a colloquium in honour of ace movie producer Amb.Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen as part of activities to mark his 50th Birthday Anniversary.

The event also featured the launch of the institution’s Nollywood Masterclass programme for students pursuing career in Arts disciplines to improve their skills in the industry.

In his remark, Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, who hailed the contributions of the movie Icon said the epoch-making event provides a unique opportunity for the institution’s Theatre Arts students not only to come face to face with veterans of creative arts but also profit from the MasterClass that will follow as a major outcome of the colloquium.

“As a University upholding creativity as the honing device of every human development quest, we deem it fit to expose our students, particularly those in the Departments of Theatre Arts, English and Literary Studies and Mass Communication to the world of experiences garnered by the great Nollywood stars here present; a reflection of our academia industry interface endeavour.

“The Benin Film Academy under the leadership of our celebrant has received over 50 local and international awards including the most recent, namely: Zuma International Film Festival finalist Best Film titled ‘Depression’ (2009) and Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival Finalist Best Short Film ‘Stoic’ (2020).”he said.

In his speech, Imasuen appreciated the institution for the honour done him and pledged his support in the area of collaboration to drive excellence in the institution.

Speaking on theme, “Cultural Revival through the Screen” , guest speakers that include, Prof. Irene Isoken Agunloye, Professor of African Drama, Gender, Women and Film Studies, University of Jos, and Prof. Barclays Ayakoroma, Head of Department of Theatre Arts, University of Africa, Bayelsa, emphasized the need to embrace, promote and sustain our rich cultural heritage.

Others who contributed virtually include, Brandi Callum, Founder/CEO Brandi Callum Group Int’l, Georgia, USA.

Earlier, Dean, College of Arts and Social Sciences, Igbinedion University, Prof.Tunde Agara, represented by Head, Department of Threatre Arts, said the colloquium is another great feat of the institution that would positively impart and inspire students on campus.