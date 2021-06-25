By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Igbinedion University, Okada, yesterday, appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, Member of Governing Council.

Uzochukwu’s appointment was contained in a letter signed personally by Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Regents of the University, Dr Gabriel Igbinedion, with subject, ‘Letter of Appointment as Member of Governing Council, Igbinedion University, Okada’.

His (Uzochukwu) appointment is on the heels of recognition given to his contribution to human capacity development and management and patriotism in national development.

Also, it of note that the Stanel boss has been honoured with several appointments and awards in both local and international scenes in recent times.

He is a recipient of the 2007 African Achievers Award, hosted by the British Labour Party in the United Kingdom.

He currently serves as the youngest Board Member of Golden Tulip West Africa Limited, among others.

The letter reads in part, “In accordance with the Law establishing Igbinedion University, Okada, I have the pleasure to appoint you as Member, Governing Council, Igbinedion University, Okada. The appointment is for a period of three(3) years with effect from 24th June, 2021.

“This appointment is in recognition of your sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to human capacity development and management.

“I have no doubt that, given your wealth of experience, the University will move to greater heights with you as a member of our Governing Council.”

It will be recalled that over four years now, he (Uzochukwu) has not only further invested in societal development and youth empowerment, but has successfully executed the number one personal development masterclass in eastern Nigeria tagged, ‘Access More With Stanel’, which is a programme that had notable Nigerians from different sectors shared how they went from obscurity to becoming celebrities and impacted over 20,000 youths.