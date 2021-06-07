Mogaji Tegbe

*Condemns attack on innocent residents

*Sympathises with families of victims of attack

By Adeola Badru

All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Oyo State, Mogaji Tegbe, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali, to make sure that the hotspots for banditry and terrorism are protected with well-equipped personnel and machinery.

He condemned the killing of scores of residents and indigenes of Igangan, which happened in the late hours of Saturday.

Speaking in Ibarapa area of the state, where he hosted an empowerment programme facilitated by Omilutiti Foundation, Tegbe sympathised with the indigenes of Igangan and the entire Ibarapa land on the painful loss of loved ones and property to the needless fracas.

Tegbe also urged traditional rulers and citizens to endeavour to report suspicious activities before they go out of hands.

His words: “I want to call on the Inspector General of Police to make sure that the hotspots for banditry and terrorism are well equipped with personnel and machinery to tackle the skyrocketing insecurity in Oyo and other states.

“In the same vein, I sympathise with the indigenes of Igangan and the entire Ibarapaland on the painful loss of loved ones and property to the needless fracas.

“I want to use this medium to urge our traditional rulers and citizens to endeavour to report suspicious activities before they go out of hands.”

Vanguard News Nigeria