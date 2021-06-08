•Properties destroyed in Igangan

By Dapo Akinrefon

Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, in Lagos State, Alhaji Mutairu Adesina (Akerekoro), on Tuesday, blasted the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, over what he described as unsavoury comments made against the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on the killings in Igangan, Ibarapa, Oke Ogun in Oyo State.

In its reaction, the OPC chieftain, picked holes in the statements credited to CNG, through its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who he described as a featherweight.

He warned the Northern Group to desist from statements that can heat up the polity.

The OPC boss said: “The Aare would always stand by his words no matter whose ox is gored. That is why he is the Generalissimo of our race. He wouldn’t shy away from speaking the truth to power. But let me warn the Coalition of Northern Groups to desist from any attempt that can set the nation on fire. The Yoruba are worst hit by the Igangan massacre, and no Northern leaders have come out to condemn the killings and total onslaught on the town.

“The massacre was nothing but a declaration of war on the southwest by the north. Nothing more. Those that perpetrated the evil acts decided to unleash the terror on our people simply because we have been so accommodating. The north has taken us for granted, killing and maiming our people at will. Has any Yoruba man or group unleashed terror in the North? No.

“Rather than consoling us for the death of over 50 innocent people, destruction of cars, houses, and the monarch’s palace, the northern group’s only words were to caution Aare Adams, and making unsavoury statements.

“No good leader will take pride in spilling the blood of innocent citizens through killings, banditry and kidnappings. It is only here in Nigeria that a section of the country relishes in killing other sections without blinking an eye.

“The CNG needs to understand the implication of its statements against Aare Adams. Do we need any Prophet to tell us that those that perpetrated the dastardly acts are criminal Fulani herdsmen and bandits? The north has a target, but we will stand against all attempts to destroy or decimate our region.

It is the duty of the police to unravel those behind the killings.”

