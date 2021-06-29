Professor Adeolu Akande

By Deola Badru

Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Adeolu Akande, on Tuesday, disclosed that a N500 million ICT park would be established in Ibadan this year.

According to him, the ICT park being funded by the NCC would create job and empower the youth and provide innovation and digital fabrication laboratories for the ICT innovators and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into products and prototypes.

Prof Akande made this disclosure in a remark while hosting the Executive and members of Omo Ajorosun club, a socio-cultural group in Ibadan who were at his residence to honour him with an award of excellence as part of activities marking the club’s 41st year anniversary.

He further stated that the “parks would serve as commercial hubs for the ICT capacity building and digital skills, create employment and entrepreneurial activities and facilitate smart city deployment across the country.

Professor Akande, who expressed gratitude to the club for deeming it fit to honour him, said he would always identify with Ibadan which is a town of his birth.

He said: “The ICT parks, which would be located in each of the six geo-political zones, involved the construction and equipping of fully-functional tier-4 digital industrial complex with fast Internet service and constant power supply.

“I’m happy people are noticing our contributions to the progress of Ibadanland. I was born here 56 years ago at SW 3/136, Ile Ilaji, Idi Arere and I have been virtually resident in Ibadan except Primary School years in Lagos between 1970 and 1971.

Ibadan people are very accomodating. I will always contribute my quota to the development of Ibadanland.”

Professor Akande listed the facilitation of an Endowment of Professorial chair in Communication studies at the University of Ibadan,the presentation of Hi tech ambulance to University College Hospital,UCH over Covid 19 pandemic, and training of over 1000 youths in Digital Economy skills as part of his recent contributions to the socio-economic growth of Ibadanland.

“Recently, I presented a lorryload of 800 bags of cement and N1 million support for traders at the Araromi spare parts market, Agodi gate after the unfortunate fire incident which resulted in loss of valuable items”he noted.

I am deeply involved in efforts at getting further relief for the traders from relevant federal government agencies. My Adeolu Akande Foundation has also been working with women groups to provide interest free loans to women traders and artisans in Ibadanland over the years.”

Speaking during the award presentation,the club president, Mr Beyioku lauded Professor Akande for his contributions to the growth and development of Ibadanland.

He said the award was a mark of recognition and expression of gratitude to Professor Akande and other friends of Ibadan on their contribution to the development of the ancient city.