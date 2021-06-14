'I won't give up' ― Denmark's Eriksen thanks fans after health scare

Denmark and Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen has thanked fans for their support after he suffered a shock cardiac arrest during a EURO 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Morten Boesen, Team doctor for Denmark revealed that Eriksen’s heart stopped beating after he slumped on the pitch, but was fortunately resuscitated and remains hospitalized in stable condition

Eriksen spoke to his teammates and manager shortly after the fearful incident, and has now released a statement to update the public on the latest development.

“Thank you, I won’t give up,” he told his agent, who relayed the message to La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I feel better now – but I want to understand what’s happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”

Medical staff close to Eriksen has maintained the Inter midfielder does not suffer from any underlying heart conditions, while the possibility of COVID-19 being the trigger, has also been ruled out.

Denmark coach, Kasper Hjulmand in a press conference revealed that Eriksen is in high spirits, as he spoke to his teammates.

“Christian was concerned about us and his family,” Hjulmand revealed. “He said ‘I don’t remember much, I’m more concerned about how you guys are doing. I think you are feeling worse than I am. I feel as if I’m about to go training now’.

“That’s typical Christian. He’s a hell of a player, but what a person he is as well. He would like us to play. It was good to see him smile and we will try to get ourselves together and play for Christian.

We will try to establish normality as much as possible. Maybe, for some, the time is too short to play football again, but maybe we can use it as a force to get together.”

