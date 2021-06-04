Alice Ekpang, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has promised to replicate the sound development agenda of the former Eastern Region Premier, Michael Okpara, if elected governor of the state next year.

Dr. Okonkwo made the declaration in Abuja at the maiden edition of the Dr. Michael Okpara Leadership Lecture/Awards, which was attended by a cross-section of Ndigbo intellectuals, politicians and industrialists.

While espousing the leadership qualities that endeared the former premier to his followers, Okonkwo also eulogised him for leading a selfless and patriotic life that paved the way for massive transformation of the Eastern Region and left lasting legacies.

Okonkwo said of Okpara: Little wonder Okpara has remained a benchmark for good governance not just in the geographic area that previously constituted the Eastern region, but in Nigeria at large.

“Virtually, all informed commentators agree that since the end of his premiership in 1966, no public officer from the region comes remotely close to being compared with him. Perhaps, the only one that occasionally gets a distant mention is the second republic governor of old Imo State, Sam Mbakwe,” he said.

But Okonkwo lamented that since the demise of Okpara, the South East has suffered due to poor leadership that has robbed them of the much desired development and clear direction.

He said that although human and materials resources abound in large quantities in the region, the absence of visionary leadership and the courage and integrity to bring the people together for a common cause have left them jaded and intensely distrustful of the political class.

Okonkwo advocated that for the Okpara’s legacy to be brought back in the Eastern region, a clear and credible selection process must be evolved in choosing their leaders going forward.

He said: “To return Igboland into the progressive development template begun by the Okpara administration, we therefore must make conscious effort at changing our leadership selection proves to ensure that only those who have the right kind of character, capacity and with an eye on developing legacies for society, not for personal enhancement and wealth, are entrusted with public office.

“Okpara had no personal house as premier and we celebrate him as much for his altruism and integrity as his capacity to articulate people-oriented policies and effectively executing them”.

Turning to the upcoming gubernatorial race in Anambra in which he is an aspirant, Okonkwo said that he was in the race to offer service to the state and its people and leave his mark on the sands of time.

“I am offering myself for the service of Anambra State and its people,” he said, adding, “I have decided to sacrifice personal comfort, roll my sleeves and dirty my hands in order to build on the legacies that Dr. Okpara left behind. We envisage a selfless and caring shepherd-leadership.

“I am in the race for Anambra State to make positive impact on lives and lift our state from the poor level of governance where it had been brought to and offer a new meaning to leadership,” the aspirant said.