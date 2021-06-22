Inspector Nathaniel Manasseh

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

An Inspector with Cross River State Police Command, arrested for gunrunning, has said criminals charmed him.

The Inspector, Nathaniel Manasseh, the Command said, was involved in gunrunning in Cross River and Imo states and had not been able to account for some pieces of hardware, including two AK-47 rifles.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, the Cross River Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, disclosed that since the resumption of the new Commander of Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Squad, AKCTS, it had been a harvest of criminals.

He said that those thinking that the Command would rest on its oars in dealing with criminals should have a rethink as they were determined to smoke all strange and criminal elements out of the state.

“Cross River is regaining its lost glory in the area of security. As a matter of fact, we remain the most peaceful state in Nigeria and nothing can break out resolve.

“For police to function efficiently in any society, it requires citizen’s participation, partnership and willingness of the community to constantly equip the Police with actionable information to forestall unpleasant occurrences.

“Our achievement today is not unconnected with the cooperation of the public. Security is everybody’s business. We must encourage community policing,” he said.

Speaking further, he revealed that amongst those apprehended includes an Inspector of Police, who usually gives out their riffles on “rent” to notorious criminals and is a member of a gunrunning syndicate.

Also three persons were arrested for murder, nine for armed robbery, six for cultism, while three others were arrested for gunrunning, including the Inspector, as well as one for car snatching and another for arson.

The Inspector

The police officer, Inspector Nathaniel Manasseh, told Vanguard that he lost some riffles, claiming that he was charmed and dispossessed of some AK-47s, including a vehicle.

“I was charmed. I can’t really explain what happened and how they dispossessed me of the riffles. I am not a gunrunner,” he said.

Earlier, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eteng Jones Williams, commended the police for their dexterity and the risk they take on a daily basis to makes sure law-abiding citizens can live freely.

“We thank the police for making our street safe. We can now sleep with our two eyes closed. They have really done a lot and we promise to support them.

“I won’t hesitate in appealing to the governor to continue supporting them with operational vehicles and communication gadgets to make their job easier,” he said.

