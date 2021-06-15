Abdulrasheed Bawa

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has revealed that he receives death threats often.

The anti-corruption agency boss stated this in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

Asked to respond to President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent “Corruption is fighting back” expression, Bawa said he was in New York, USA, last week when someone called to threaten him.

“Last week I was in New York when a senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation.

“The young man said ‘I am going to kill him (Bawa), I am going to kill him’.

“I get death threats. So it is real. Corruption can fight back,” he said.

On corruption in the civil service, he said there were a lot of gaps, especially in contracts processing, naming “emergency contracts” as one.

Bawa said: “A particular agency is notorious for that. They have turned all their contracts to emergency contracts.”

However, he said, EFCC has strategies in place to check corruptions, one of which is “corruption risk assessments of MDAs”.

His words: “I have written to the Minister and would soon commence the process of corruption risk assessments of all the parastatals and agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to look at their vulnerability to fraud and advise them accordingly.”

Asked if the scope of corruption in the country overwhelms him, Bawa, the EFCC boss said “Yes and no.”

Vanguard News Nigeria