The member representing Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive has revealed his continued readiness to give his constituents’ quality representation at the National Assembly.

Waive who disclosed this on Friday while briefing his constituents on his second term anniversary at Ughelli in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, said that he has been able to present 12 bills and two motions since after his election in 2019 to date.

The lawmaker stated also as part of his efforts, electricity was restored to over 14 communities in his constituency that has been in total darkness for nearly a decade, adding that efforts are on to get others back to the national grid.

According to him, “In a year that reduced the number of House sittings due to Covid-19 restrictions, I presented 12 bills and three motions towards the improvements and the living standard of our people as well as the protection of lives and property.

“I am thrilled to have played my role in the House in ensuring concurrence in the passage of the Bill for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun which has now been signed into law by Mr. President.

“The Bill for the establishment of Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery Out-Jeremi passed second reading during the period under review and my contribution to the debate on the Water Resources Bill went viral and aided the House in its final decision.

“I was part of the group of honourable members that advocated for justice for alleged killings during the EndSARS protests and clear the need to sack the non-performing security chiefs, practice community policing and fiscal federalism, moderate government borrowings, and reform local government elections.

“Some of the bills I presented during the legislative year under review include; Federal Medical Centre Ovwian Establishment Bill, National Infrastructure Development Bill, and amendment Bills affecting the following- Bank Employees Act, Films and Video censors Board Act, Legal Practitioners Act, Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act amongst others.

“I mobilized the rehabilitation of vandalized power infrastructure and withdrawal of court cases towards the restoration of power supply in Olomu clan, Agbaghare and Imode Communities and in no distant time, these communities will enjoy the benefits of my efforts.

“The communities connected to the national grid include Okolor, Ekrota and Okperhenre in Udu local government area as well as Otor-Edo and Owhawha in Ughelli South local government area. As at the time of this writing, Okwemor, Otegbo and Egbo-Ideh communities are set to be reconnected.

“We also facilitated the rehabilitation of vandalized power infrastructure and withdrawal of court cases towards the restoration of power supply in Olomu clan Agbaghare and Imode Communities.

In no distant time, these communities will enjoy the benefits of my efforts. The case of Steel Township has been a hard nut to crack as the residents and the serving Disco haven’t shifted grounds on matters of huge indebtedness and vandalisation.

“On education, Rev. Waive said, During the year under review I also facilitated the construction of blocks of new classrooms across the constituency which includes, block of 12 classrooms and 4 toilets at Eseophe Primary school Ughelli, block of 6 classrooms at Agbarho Grammar School Agbarho in Ughelli, renovation of a block of 6 classrooms at Ewu Grammar School Ewu and block of 4 classrooms at Evwirhe Primary School Aladja both in Ughelli South and Udu local government areas respectively.

“I am grateful to the management and staff of the Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who also responded to my plea for victims of the floods in Ughelli North and Ughelli, South and. Udu local government areas.

In improving the living standard of our people I am glad to report that well over three hundred persons from my constituency have received cash disbursement in ongoing FGN/CBN COVID & SME loans and grants through my efforts.

“I engaged several empowerment programs during the year under review. Over three hundred beneficiaries smiled home with various cash sums while six persons got vehicles, twenty-eight got motorcycles, thirty-eight got sewing machines, fifteen got laptops, three got generators, 2 got grinding machines and 1 refrigerator.

“During the year under review, I was able to secure some slots for young graduate engineers in the DISCOS and other placements in some agencies. As the economy improves I shall ensure that our unemployed graduates are gainfully employed”.