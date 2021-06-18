By Theodore Opara

Hyundai Motors Nigeria has launched the second generation Hyundai Creta sub-compact sport utility vehicle into the market.

The all-new Creta, which won the Nigeria car of the year award few years ago, has been redesigned to look more powerful with more features as it gets set to continue its dominance of the compact sports utility vehicle market in Nigeria. The Creta is the only Hyundai vehicle that has won the prestigious award.

Presenting the all-new Creta to the motoring press at its showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, Hyundai Nigeria Head, Sales and Marketing, Mr Gaurav Vashisht, noted that the Creta has been transformed into the ultimate sub-compact SUV for any terrain.

According to him, the world renowned automaker has given the Creta a fresh look, more spacious interior with improved features and state-of-the-art technologies to meet the complete needs of working professionals, young peer groups and families.

Vashisht said: “Developing high quality vehicles are at the core of our vision and this is reflected in the all-new Hyundai Creta model.”

He added that since the first model was launched, the Creta has become one of the most popular vehicles and the latest version is set to be a game-changer in the sub-compact SUV segment.

From top to bottom, we have crafted the car carefully, pushing the boundaries to ensure that it stands out on the road and is equipped with a wide range of improved features that will deliver even more fun-loving driving experiences.

The all-new Creta comes with a choice of three engines. The smart stream G1.5 powerplant with maximum power of 115ps/6,300rpm and maximum torque of 14.7kgf.m/4,500rpm) and the Kappa 1.4T-GDI (140ps/6,000rpm and 24.7kgf.m/1,500-3,200rpm) are both gasoline engines, providing better fuel economy on the roads.

Offering more choice is the diesel U2 1.5 VGT (DSL) engine, which has a maximum power of 115ps/4,000rpm and a maximum torque of 25.5kgf.m/1,500-2,750rpm.

To match the performance, Hyundai has made significant improvements to both the interior and exterior including the size. At 4,300mm (length) and 1,790mm (width), the outside of the Creta is 20mm and 10mm bigger respectively than the first model.

The masculine personality on the front is reflected through the grille’s bold and rectangular latticework, holding a bigger and more striking H-logo as well as distinctive two-tier headlamps. The addition of sinewy character lines over the clamshell-type bonnet also reinforces the masculine identity.

The quality of the exterior is replicated inside with the increase in size providing more space, comfort and convenience.

Fitted with an four-speaker system, passengers can benefit from crisp and exceptional audio quality when listening to music on the go.

The premium interior is completed with a multi-functional 3.5-inch TFT LCD cluster and the optional fully digital 7-inch supervision version, delivering information in rich details with unprecedented speed and precision.

With the passengers’ safety the utmost priority for Hyundai, the Creta is safer than before. The body structure is made of advanced ultra-high tensile-strength steel, giving it exceptional crash resistance.

Rear disc brakes have also been installed while the driver can use the rear view camera when parking. To help avoid accidents, the front and rear suspensions have been improved to ensure a smoother journey while the gearbox options have been expanded to include a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

Vanguard News Nigeria