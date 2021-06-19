By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has said that its dragnet apprehended one Adenipekun Opeyemi (male), 22 years of age, who in connivance with his accomplice still at large, allegedly attacked and forcefully dispossessed occupants of God’s Gift Hostel, Papamorubo Apete area in Ibadan.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso and made available to Vanguard on Friday evening, added that, consequent upon his arrest and his confession to have committed the crime, a number of items were recovered from him.

The statement reads in part: “The dragnet of Oyo State Police Command on Sunday 13th June, 2021 caught up with one Adenipekun Opeyemi ‘m’ aged 22yrs who in connivance with his accomplice still at large, allegedly attacked and forcefully dispossessed occupants of God’s Gift Hostel, Papamorubo Apete area Ibadan on Thursday 10th June, 2021 at about 0145hrs off their valuables ranging from phones, laptops, wristwatches and cash sum to the tune of One hundred and Ninety-four thousand naira only (N194,000).”

“Consequent upon his arrest, he confessed to committing the heinous crime and from diligent investigative procedures observed, the following items were recovered; (1) Two Cutlasses, (2) An iron used as Gun, (3) Cash sum of One hundred and Ninety-four thousand naira, (4) One Infinix Mobile Phone, (5) One small Itel mobile phone, (6) Eight wrist watches, (7) One small white touch light, (8) Two MP3 Players (9) One Power bank, (10) One small purse, (11) One ear pod with Bluetooth, (12) One wristband, (13) Two cross bags, (14) Three Rings, (15) A bunch of keys and (16) Two school bags.”

Therefore, the Commissioner of Police wishes to emphatically assure the good people of Oyo State that effective and proficient deployment of security assets have been made to ensure heightened levels of security in the State. She therefore appeals for calm and that credible and timely information be provided at all times.”

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively.”