By Ayo Onikoyi

There are many things weird about the entertainment personality known as Denrele (born Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun). And since he broke into the entertainment world people have not stopped talking about his strange bohemian lifestyle. But Denrele doesn’t give a damn! Probably except for one time when his sister was the one at the receiving end

Recounting the story of how he was responsible for his sister’s dismissal from her job, Denrele said, “My sister recently lost her job just because her employer found out she is related to me. This happened in a primary school. The headteacher randomly called her to let her go with the reason that if parents find out Denrele is your brother, they will withdraw their wards from the school, and it is something I cannot risk.

When she called to tell me, I was saddened. Her knowledge, skills and competencies were not in question, just the simple reason of being related to me. I felt so bad that my name would ruin things for her, and so sometimes she even denies knowing me.”

Even though Denrele is said to have set the foundation for the expression of individualism in Nigeria, he still finds himself at the receiving end of intense backlash and trolls, especially on social media. He says he deals with this by understanding that social media is not a validation for his existence and one has to remain true to themselves against all odds. To him, that is key to happiness.

Denrele made the revelation at last week’s episode of #WithChude

Vanguard News Nigeria