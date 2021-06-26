By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The member representing Bekwarra, Obudu, Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State at the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Legor Idagbo, Friday, congratulated Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on his birthday.

Hon Idagbo felicitated with the Speaker in a statement signed by him personally, where he appreciated God for the life of the Speaker, and described him as the peoples’ Speaker, unifier and focused leader.

He also appreciated the maturity the Speaker has demonstrated in keeping Honourable Members of the Green Chamber together as they make laws for the benefit of Nigerians.

According to him (Idagbo) the experience of the Speaker has helped to stabilize a lot in the House and prayed God to grant him more years of sound health and focus as he continues to be at the helms of affair in the House.

However, he urged him (Gbajabiamila) to sustain the tempo and momentum of his leadership style, and promised support for positive and value adding motions that would transform lives of Nigerians.

Rt Hon Idagbo is also the Chairman, House Committee on National Local Content Development and Monitoring who has also impacted positively in the nation’s oil and gas, and has effectively represented his constituency as he has delivered democratic dividends to the people.

