A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom, Honourable Adewale Felix Ajayi on Sunday called on warring factions of the party to harmonise so that the ruling party can be stronger in the country.

He described the rancor in the party as sad, call for the leaders of the party both in Nigeria and the UK to resolve the ensuing differences, noting that, this will help the present and future administration achieve the developmental goals of the APC.

Ajayi, who is the convener of the APC UK stakeholders meeting said, “We need to put aside our differences and harmonise warring groups in APC UK sooner rather than later. We need to put the country and party interest first, if we are to deliver on our promises to the people.”

The Lagos State member on the Presidential Campaign team of the APC for the 2015 and 2019 general election that led to the election and re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerians are not bothered about party politics, rather they want to see real changes in their lives.

In the well-attended meeting, Ajayi said the internal crisis within the APC UK has spilled to Nigeria and has impacted the politics at home. He then raised a pressing issue concerning what’s going on in APC UK branch, ranging from two different factions aside from the one he leads.

He however noted that even though his faction is more recognised by the national headquarters in Abuja, the two other factions are using influential power to sabotage his effort in the UK because one of the faction has connection with a former APC national chairman while the other one has connection with APC leaders and youth leaders of the party.

He noted that these factions are frustrating the peace process in the UK.

“The leaders of the two factions are doing very well individual but we need to do more as a united group if we are to achieve real goals,” he said.

He asked on other stakeholders at the meeting to proffer solutions to the lingering problem, stressing that, the suggestions will be presented to the national headquarters of the party in Nigeria.

“I have been a member since 1999 when Alliance for Democracy was formed. Currently, we have a major issue with our representation in UK,” he said.

“We are not working together and so many people are creating separate units. The essence of this meeting is to see how we can reposition APC UK to work as a team. There are too many fractions. Two major fractions are led by Dr Edewor and Ade Omole,” he added.

“We want to create a forum and avenue for us to unify and strategize. We also need to encourage each other during programmes, we are one family. We cannot gain anything divided and that has been our issue over the years.

“The party has rolled out their timetable, we are expecting to get different executives but we need to reposition APC UK in a way it will be peaceful and it will forge ahead.

In response to Ajayi’s call, Pastor J.O.A Adeniyi said he has reached out to both leaders of the faction but has been unsuccessful in getting them to budge. “I have personally spoken to them for the past five years to find a way to resolve their issues and push for peace but they end up not budging. Either Ade Omole posts me or Edewor doesn’t show up. It seems they don’t plan on ending the conflict,” he said.

Alhaji Adams Dauda also called for a resolution to the ongoing misunderstanding in the party. “Let’s vote in a secret ballot and make a decision for a way forward,” he suggested.

Olu Apanisile said the party needs to focus on the immediate future. “Now that Congress is coming, we cannot continue to waste our time on the fight. We need to plan for Congress, Congress is coming and it’s the topmost issue now.”

Ajayi concluded that the factions need to harmonise because this will help in repositioning APC UK. He also called for more awareness among Nigerians in Diaspora, urging them to contribute towards the growth of the party and country.

Honourable Ajayi is a chieftain of the APC and former Supervisor for Environment at Oshodi Local Government Lagos. He is also a former aspirant for Lagos State House of Assembly and member Strategy and Planning Committee during 2007 election.

He was nominated as member, State Campaign Committee during the 2011 election in Lagos State and member Presidential Campaign team 2015 and 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria