Global law firm Hogan Lovells is set to hold the second in its virtual “Business Leaders Series” to explore key sectors and industries projected to spearhead Africa’s economic recovery with the aim of advancing resilient sustainable-led growth. Taking place on the 16 of June 2021, this is the second webinar in the series following a successful West African event on 19 May 2021.

The East Africa event will be led by core members of Hogan Lovells Africa practice and feature leading private sector players and investors to discuss the latest industry and economic developments.

Data from the African Development Bank (ADB) states that Africa’s Gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by 3.4% in 2021, after shrinking by 2.1% in 2020. The recovery is said to be driven by the effective deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, continued implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and increased private sector investment and participation in the economy. As African economies rebound in 2021, East Africa is expected to bounce back with renewed confidence.

Despite the pandemic, the World Bank has projected that the East Africa will remain the continent’s fastest growing region in 2021, alongside Southern Africa. As a result, the East Africa regional event will explore the new investment opportunities in the Agriculture sector and provide insights into the new wave of investments in technology and data infrastructure in the region; while the Southern Africa series will analyse mining and the services sector and invite private sector leaders operating in tourism and hospitality and FMCG to draw a plan for economic recovery. The North African series will discuss the booming manufacturing ecosystem in the region in addition to the automotive, gas and power sectors, and invite leading industrialists and investors for discussion and debate on the future of the region.

After the East Africa event, the North Africa, and Southern Africa events will take place virtually on 15 July , and 11 November, 2021, respectively. Through the Business Leaders Series, Hogan Lovells will unpack key economic and investment trends and provide an insight platform for businesses and investors alike to expand investment opportunities across Africa and sustain economic growth.

Speaking on the regional Business Leaders Series, Head of Africa Practice at Hogan Lovells, Andrew Skipper said, “Hogan Lovells is excited to champion the journey to economic recovery and sustainable growth in Africa. We have been operating in Africa for over 30 years and are committed to understanding, operating in, investing in and respecting the continent. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economies around the world, it is pertinent that discussions are held, and actions taken to restore Africa to its booming economy. Through combining our vast experience and in-depth knowledge with insights from major industry leaders in Africa to explore the different sectors that are relevant to Africa’s prospects, the regional Business Leaders Series reiterates our commitment to supporting and fostering investment in Africa.”