From Left: Hero Dealers Ibadan, Alhaji & Alhaja Okunloye and Alhaji Jimoh Agbomojo; Head Sales & Marketing, Chanrai Distribution & Logistic Limited and Alhaji Ismaila Ayetoto, Hero Dealer, Ibadan at the Launch of the Hero Hunter 100 Motorcycle to South West Dealers in Ibadan.

By Moses Nosike

Hero   MotoCorp,  manufacturer   of   motorcycles   and   scooters   has announced its reinvigorated strategy for the Nigeria market. Building on its aggressive strategy to have a robust market  presence, the New   Delhi headquartered  company launched a new motorcycle; Hunter 100, which is developed especially for  Nigeria.

Hero MotoCorp along with  its exclusive distributor in  Nigeria, the  Kewalram Chanrai Group aims to aggressively grow its presence in Nigeria and cater to the continual demand for great quality products at affordable prices. The motorcycle and spare part business has fast gained ground in Africa and Nigeria.

The   reason   is   due   to   popularity   of   the   commercial   motorcycle   business   in   many countries, especially Nigeria. However, the astounding number of commercial riders has opened new business opportunities in motorcycle spare parts business. The new strategy underscores Hero MotoCorp’s commitment towards Nigeria and to providing customers with an appealing and comprehensive range of products across the country. 

The Hunter motorcycle, as the Company says, is an ‘Unstoppable Machine’ that offers customers’ modern technology with the best mileage, longer engine life, and a comfortable long seat. The Hunter is now available across Nigeria, at an attractive introductory price of N2million, plus local prices that may vary in separate regions.

According to the company, The Hunter comes with an industry-first 12-month or 75,000km Engine Warranty. The   diversified   Kewalram   Chanrai   Group,   with   its   extensive   experience   in   the automotive   sector   spanning   several   decades,   will   play   an   integral   role   in   Hero MotoCorp’s growth plans in Nigeria. The   motorcycle’s   engine   has   been   extensively   tested   for   performance   in   Nigerian conditions.  Hero   MotoCorp  is   also  planning  to  have   3S outlets   in  20 towns   across Nigeria and will have a pan country presence through dealers and parts distributors.

In   addition,   an   extensive   network   of   5000+   trained   technicians   across   Nigeria   will ensure easy access to service and parts for all customers. Head of Global Business at Hero MotoCorp, Sanjay Bhan said: “Nigeria is a key market for us and central to our growth plans in the region. We have developed this motorcycle especially for the Nigerian market showcasing our commitment to the country.

Going forward too, we strive to bring our globally renowned products to Nigeria. Along with our partner Kewalram Chanrai Group, we  are confident  of delighting the  customers and driving the market with our world-class products and services”.  Speaking on the launch in Ibadan, Managing Director, Automotive Division, Kewalram Chanrai Group, Anil Sahgal said: “We are extremely glad to be the exclusive partner of Hero   MotoCorp,   the   world’s   largest   manufacturer   of   motorcycles   and   scooters   in Nigeria.

With our expertise in the market and Hero MotoCorp’s global excellence, we will provide the best products and services to customers in Nigeria. The initial feedback for the Hunter has been exciting. As our bikes travel across the entire country, they will definitely excite the customers. Our aim is to significantly increase our presence in the market this year”. “The   Hunter   motorcycle   offers   the   most   durable   inclined   engine   with   Advance   Oil Circulation   Technology,   Highest   Fuel   Efficiency,   and   Triple   Air   Filtration   for   longer engine life. With reinforced chassis structure the motorcycles also offer a stronger rear shock absorber, rubber padded gear shift lever with all down gear pattern, comfortable flat thick seat, and a flat rear carrier,” stated Sahgal.

Powerful Ride The Hunter comes with a four-stroke, OHC, Air Cooled engine – delivering a remarkable power output of 7.4 BHP at 8000 RPM and max torque 7.95 NM at 4500 RPM.  The Hunter comes in three attractive and stylish colors – Candy Blazing Red, Vibrant Blue and Black. Smart Technology The Hunter’s engine is equipped with a Trochoid-type crankshaft-driven oil pump which ensures  a  constant  oil  flow  rate  of 3.14  Litres/minute.  

The  internal   oil   galleries  are designed   to   secure   and   protect   oil   flow   without   any  hindrance.   The   area   near   the combustion chamber has less height difference to ensure high oil flow and optimum cooling. This advanced oil circulation technology ensures better cooling and lubrication of the engine.

The Hunter has three filter elements to avoid dust entry into the combustion chamber leading to higher engine life. The first is the air deflector ensuring clean air entry, whilst the second and third are the primary and secondary filters made from Polyurethane foam that absorb finer dust particles ensuring only clean air enters the carburetor.

Stylish the new Hunter features an extra-long comfortable seat, strong and long rear carrier, strong double-cradle frame, USB port for on the go charging, bigger 18″ wheels for added comfort, step adjustable rear suspension for a smoother ride, smooth all down gear shift pattern, and a bigger footrest for comfortable sitting. Safety providing utmost safety, the motorcycle features a Metallic Bash Plate protecting the engine   on   rough   roads,   a   Combi   Lock   to   protect   the   vehicle   from   theft”.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.