From Left: Hero Dealers Ibadan, Alhaji & Alhaja Okunloye and Alhaji Jimoh Agbomojo; Head Sales & Marketing, Chanrai Distribution & Logistic Limited and Alhaji Ismaila Ayetoto, Hero Dealer, Ibadan at the Launch of the Hero Hunter 100 Motorcycle to South West Dealers in Ibadan.

By Moses Nosike

Hero MotoCorp, manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has announced its reinvigorated strategy for the Nigeria market. Building on its aggressive strategy to have a robust market presence, the New Delhi headquartered company launched a new motorcycle; Hunter 100, which is developed especially for Nigeria.

Hero MotoCorp along with its exclusive distributor in Nigeria, the Kewalram Chanrai Group aims to aggressively grow its presence in Nigeria and cater to the continual demand for great quality products at affordable prices. The motorcycle and spare part business has fast gained ground in Africa and Nigeria.

The reason is due to popularity of the commercial motorcycle business in many countries, especially Nigeria. However, the astounding number of commercial riders has opened new business opportunities in motorcycle spare parts business. The new strategy underscores Hero MotoCorp’s commitment towards Nigeria and to providing customers with an appealing and comprehensive range of products across the country.

The Hunter motorcycle, as the Company says, is an ‘Unstoppable Machine’ that offers customers’ modern technology with the best mileage, longer engine life, and a comfortable long seat. The Hunter is now available across Nigeria, at an attractive introductory price of N2million, plus local prices that may vary in separate regions.

According to the company, The Hunter comes with an industry-first 12-month or 75,000km Engine Warranty. The diversified Kewalram Chanrai Group, with its extensive experience in the automotive sector spanning several decades, will play an integral role in Hero MotoCorp’s growth plans in Nigeria. The motorcycle’s engine has been extensively tested for performance in Nigerian conditions. Hero MotoCorp is also planning to have 3S outlets in 20 towns across Nigeria and will have a pan country presence through dealers and parts distributors.

In addition, an extensive network of 5000+ trained technicians across Nigeria will ensure easy access to service and parts for all customers. Head of Global Business at Hero MotoCorp, Sanjay Bhan said: “Nigeria is a key market for us and central to our growth plans in the region. We have developed this motorcycle especially for the Nigerian market showcasing our commitment to the country.

Going forward too, we strive to bring our globally renowned products to Nigeria. Along with our partner Kewalram Chanrai Group, we are confident of delighting the customers and driving the market with our world-class products and services”. Speaking on the launch in Ibadan, Managing Director, Automotive Division, Kewalram Chanrai Group, Anil Sahgal said: “We are extremely glad to be the exclusive partner of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters in Nigeria.

With our expertise in the market and Hero MotoCorp’s global excellence, we will provide the best products and services to customers in Nigeria. The initial feedback for the Hunter has been exciting. As our bikes travel across the entire country, they will definitely excite the customers. Our aim is to significantly increase our presence in the market this year”. “The Hunter motorcycle offers the most durable inclined engine with Advance Oil Circulation Technology, Highest Fuel Efficiency, and Triple Air Filtration for longer engine life. With reinforced chassis structure the motorcycles also offer a stronger rear shock absorber, rubber padded gear shift lever with all down gear pattern, comfortable flat thick seat, and a flat rear carrier,” stated Sahgal.

Powerful Ride The Hunter comes with a four-stroke, OHC, Air Cooled engine – delivering a remarkable power output of 7.4 BHP at 8000 RPM and max torque 7.95 NM at 4500 RPM. The Hunter comes in three attractive and stylish colors – Candy Blazing Red, Vibrant Blue and Black. Smart Technology The Hunter’s engine is equipped with a Trochoid-type crankshaft-driven oil pump which ensures a constant oil flow rate of 3.14 Litres/minute.

The internal oil galleries are designed to secure and protect oil flow without any hindrance. The area near the combustion chamber has less height difference to ensure high oil flow and optimum cooling. This advanced oil circulation technology ensures better cooling and lubrication of the engine.

The Hunter has three filter elements to avoid dust entry into the combustion chamber leading to higher engine life. The first is the air deflector ensuring clean air entry, whilst the second and third are the primary and secondary filters made from Polyurethane foam that absorb finer dust particles ensuring only clean air enters the carburetor.

Stylish the new Hunter features an extra-long comfortable seat, strong and long rear carrier, strong double-cradle frame, USB port for on the go charging, bigger 18″ wheels for added comfort, step adjustable rear suspension for a smoother ride, smooth all down gear shift pattern, and a bigger footrest for comfortable sitting. Safety providing utmost safety, the motorcycle features a Metallic Bash Plate protecting the engine on rough roads, a Combi Lock to protect the vehicle from theft”.