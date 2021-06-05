Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a new motorcycle developed for Nigerian market.

Building on its aggressive strategy to have a robust market presence, the New Delhi (India)-headquartered company also launched a new motorcycle that is developed especially for the Nigerian market.

The diversified Kewalram Chanrai Group is the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp in Nigeria. With its extensive experience in the automotive sector spanning several decades, the Group will play an integral role in Hero MotoCorp’s growth plans in Nigeria.

Hero MotoCorp, along with Kewalram Chanrai Group, also aimed to aggressively grow its presence in Nigeria and cater to the continuous demand for great quality products at affordable prices.

The new strategy underscores Hero MotoCorp’s commitment towards Nigeria and to providing customers with an appealing and comprehensive range of products across the country.

Sanjay Bhan, Head, Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said, “Nigeria is a key market for us and central to our growth plans in the region. We have developed this motorcycle especially for the Nigerian market showcasing our commitment to the country.

“Going forward too, we strive to bring our globally renowned products to Nigeria. Along with our partner Kewalram Chanrai Group, we are confident of delighting the customers and driving the market with our world-class products and services.”

Commenting on the launch, Anil Sehgal, Managing Director, Automotive Division, Kewalram Chanrai Group, said, “We are extremely glad to be the exclusive partner of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in Nigeria. With our expertise in the market and Hero MotoCorp’s global excellence, we will provide the best products and services to customers in Nigeria.

“As our bikes travel across the entire country, they will definitely excite the customers. Our aim is to significantly increase our presence in the market this year.”

