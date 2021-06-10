Six people were killed by armed herdsmen in Wednesday afternoon’s attack on Anyom community of Mbatyula Council Ward in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Media aide to the Chairman of Katsina Ala Local Government, Terseer Benga, confirmed this to newsmen.

Benga said that the attackers invaded the victims’ farmlands with their cows, killed the farmers and took away some women, while the whereabouts of others remained unknown.

The media aide said: “The invasion by the herders took place between 3p.m. and 4p.m. on Wednesday in Anyom, a Kastina-Ala community, which borders Taraba State.

“Six people were confirmed dead at the moment, while the whereabouts of some remained unknown.”

However, when contacted, the State Police Command spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent Catherine Anene said she was yet to get any details of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria