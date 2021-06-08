He was passionate about helping the downtrodden, CAN breaks silence on TB Joshua's death

PROPHET TB Joshua, his life, times, legacy. PHOTO: NAN

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Tuesday, described the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, as passionate in his propagation of the gospel and ministering to the needs of the downtrodden.

CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, said this in a condolence letter addressed to his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Evelyn Joshua.

He said that TB Joshua would be greatly missed by his family, and the nation in general, saying that the church has lost a great leader.

Ayokunle in the letter issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said in spite of his success and fame, Prophet TB Joshua did not lose the common touch.

The CAN President said, “The news of the demise of your darling husband, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, at the age of 57 came to us amidst great shock and sorrow.

“We are particularly sad because the deceased showed no trace of illness prior to his demise after an Evening Church Service on Saturday 5th June, 2021. We commiserate with you, the children and entire members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on this irreparable loss.

“Prophet T.B Joshua was one of the foremost Nigerian charismatic pastors, televangelists, and philanthropists who devoted his entire lifetime to the propagation of the gospel and ministering to the needs of the downtrodden.

“He was renowned for his philosophical simplicity and humility. His death is not only a loss to the family and the church, but to Nigeria and the world at large.

“There are indeed no exact words of comfort at a moment like this, but we humbly enjoin you to take solace in the Will of the Almighty God, who works in us both to do and work according to his good purpose (Philippians 2:13).

“We know that Our Lord Jesus Christ, in whom there is all sufficiency, and whom you have been serving wholeheartedly will make all grace abound unto you at this trying moment (2 Corinthians 9:8).

“On behalf of all members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), we commiserate with you, and the entire family on this loss. It is our prayer that the Almighty God grant Prophet T.B Joshua an eternal rest in his creator, and may God’s perpetual light continue to shine on his path.”

