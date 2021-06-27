.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Gunmen suspected to be armed Fulani herdsmen on Saturday in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, shot dead a pregnant woman and also kidnapped her husband.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the deceased, identified as Hawa is said to be the wife of one Lukman Ibrahim, a phone and accessories dealer in Owode Market popularly known as “LUKTECH”.

The incident, it was further gathered, happened Saturday night around few minutes to 7pm while Lukman was driving his father-in-law, pregnant wife and another of their child home along Ojoku road very close to the Divisional Police Headquarters.

The pregnant woman was reportedly shot by the gunmen while the husband who was at the driver’s seat was forcefully taken away.

The wife who was being returned home after a medical check up at the hospital was eventually deposited at the mortuary of Offa General Hospital after she was shot dead.

She had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

A close family source while narrating the ugly incident in an interview with journalists on Sunday said “The deceased operates a chemist shop at Oshunte, along Ibrahim Taiwo road, Offa.

“The kidnapped husband was driving the family home when very close, less than two minutes drive to the Divisional Police Headquarters along Ojoku road when seven gunmen suspected to be Fulani attacked them and shot the wife before whisking the husband away.

