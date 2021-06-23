Sheik Gumi
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

By Ibrahim Wuyo 

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that if Sheikh Gumi  has any evidence to support the heavy allegations he was raising against the security agencies, he should present them in public. 

The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe told Vanguard in Kaduna  that the Forum  shall support Gumi if his allegations are proved.

He said “unfortunately, the ACF is not as free as Gumi to hurl accusations, some of which are difficult to prove and  are in the realm of rumour. “

“Our Chairman Board of Trustees is General Gowon, our Chairman Board of Governors is Ambassador  Shehu Malami, our National Chairman National Working committee is Audu Ogbe.”

 “These people have held very responsible positions in Nigerian Government.  We do not know the positions Gumi has ever held in the Nigerian government. These people will not join him in what appears to be rumour peddling.”

” If he has any evidence to support the heavy allegations he is raising against the security agencies, he should present them in public. We shall support him if they are proved.”

“On negotiating with bandits and  payment of ransom, we do not support payment of ransom but support negotiation.

Payment of ransom empowers the bandits to carry out more kidnappongs.”

“If Gumi wants Buhari to negotiate with IPOB,that is his opinion. The Nigerian constitution grants him that and we cannot deny him,” he said.

